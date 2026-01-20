‘Greenland belongs to people of Greenland’ – that is a right says Starmer

‘THE UK and the US are close allies and close partners. That relationship matters profoundly – not just to our security, but to the prosperity and the stability that people here at home depend on,’ PM Starmer told a Downing Street press conference yesterday.

He said: ‘Under President Trump, as under previous Presidents, we are determined to keep that relationship strong, constructive, and focused on results.’

Starmer stressed that ‘our cooperation on defence, nuclear capability, and intelligence remains as close and effective as anywhere in the world – keeping Britain safe in an increasingly dangerous environment.’

However, he added: ‘Mature alliances are not about pretending differences don’t exist; they are about addressing them directly, respectfully, and with a focus on results.

‘On Greenland, the right way to approach an issue this serious is through calm discussion between allies.

‘Let’s be clear, the security of Greenland matters and it will matter more as climate change reshapes the Arctic.

‘As sea routes open and strategic competition intensifies, the High North will require greater attention, greater investment, and stronger collective defence.

‘The United States will be central to that effort, and the UK stands ready to contribute fully alongside our allies through NATO.

‘But there is a principle here that cannot be set aside because it goes to the heart of how stable and trusted international cooperation works.

‘And so, any decision about the future status of Greenland belongs to the people of Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark alone.

‘That right is fundamental, and we will support it.

‘Denmark is a close ally of the United Kingdom and of the United States – a proud NATO member that has stood shoulder to shoulder with us, including at real human cost, in recent decades.

‘Alliances endure because they are built on respect, and partnership, not pressure.

‘That is why I say the use of tariffs against allies is completely wrong.

‘It is not the right way to resolve differences within an alliance. Nor is it helpful to frame efforts to strengthen Greenland’s security as a justification for economic pressure.

‘Such measures hurt British workers, British business and the British economy, and that’s why I’ve been so clear on this issue.

‘A trade war is in no one’s interest and my job is to act always in the UK’s national interest.

‘That is why yesterday I spoke to President Trump, to European leaders and to the Secretary General of NATO, to find a solution rooted in partnership, facts and mutual respect.

‘Because that is how strong alliances protect shared interests.

The same is true on other issues. In the Middle East, we welcome President Trump’s focus on sustaining the ceasefire in Gaza and moving onto Phase 2.

‘We are open to participating constructively in such efforts.

‘On Ukraine, I will be brief. We strongly support efforts to bring the killing to an end and to secure a ceasefire as soon as possible.

‘We recognise President Trump’s role in pushing that process forward, and we will work closely with the United States, Ukraine, and our other allies to apply pressure where it belongs: on Putin.’

‘Finally, let me say why all of this matters so directly to people here at home.

‘In today’s world, geopolitics is not something that happens somewhere else.

‘It shapes the cost of energy, the price of food, the security of jobs, and the stability that families rely on to plan their lives.

‘When war drives up fuel prices, it is households who feel it first.

‘When supply chains fracture, it is small businesses and working people who absorb the shock.

‘And when instability grows, it is rarely those with the most power who pay the price.

Starmer concluded: ‘We will work with our allies – in Europe, across NATO, and with the United States. We will keep dialogue open. We will defend international law.

‘And we will use the full strength of government, at home and abroad, to protect the security, living standards, and future of the British people.’