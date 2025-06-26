Greek seafarers win historic victory

THE Greek seafarers’ trade union PENEN declared on Wednesday the victory of the 10-day solid strike on the ferries of the Italy-Greece line at the port of Patras, western Greece.

PENEN announced: ‘Historic strike and victory against the shipowners, the government and the state machine!

‘Our 10-day strike is a huge success for the entire struggling, class, labour and trade union movement of the country!

‘The solidarity of the working class was crucial in our just struggle! Our members return to the ships and to work with their heads held high, proud and victorious. The fight was won.’

According to seafarers, the strike won a monthly allowance of about £300, rest days, crew recruitment, and the promise that there will be no prosecutions against the 19 seafarers arrested during the strike.

The exact terms of the agreement between PENEN and the Attica Group and Grimaldi ferry companies have not been released.

Following the end of the strike, PENEN condemned the leaders of the PEMEN (engine room) and STEPHENSON (services) trade unions, who refused to participate in last Tuesday’s 24-hour strike throughout the port of Patras called by the Patras Trades Council. Both these unions, PEMEN and STEPHENSON, are led by the Greek Communist Party.