Greek seafarers strike action

GREEK seafarers went on a 48-hour strike on Wednesday and Thursday, demanding the signing of a new national collective agreement with pay rises of 12%. This was the third such strike by the PNO (Greek Seafarers Federation) since last October.

Once again not a single ferry or other kind of ship sailed in or out of the Greek ports. In the main Greek port of Piraeus seafarers held meetings and stood guard at hatches.

Seafarers’ unions condemned an attempt to break the strike at the northern port of Kavala when armed port police attacked seafarers and other trade unionists.

In Athens, drama and performing arts students along with actors, dancers, musicians, archaeologists and museum workers staged a mass and magnificent rally at the Culture Ministry on Wednesday, demanding the annulment of a government decree which does not recognise the diplomas of drama and other arts schools, meaning no professional recognition, low wages and no proper workers’ rights.

The Greek Actors’ Union went on another 24-hour strike and all theatres remained dark. Drama students are in occupation of the National Theatre’s two buildings and of the State Theatre of Northern Greece.

Students and artists marched through Athens on Wednesday in a most determined mood rejecting compromise proposals. Addressing the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, they chanted: ‘Resign!’ and ‘The people don’t want you, off you, go with Lina (the Culture Minister)!’

Archaeologists and museum staff are continuing their daily work stoppages and protests at monuments and ancient sites against a government Bill which takes away the running of the museums from the state Archaeological Service.