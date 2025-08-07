GLOBAL MOBILISATION! – Hamas calls Friday-Sunday action against genocide

THE HAMAS Movement has called for intensified global mobilisation to Israel’s genocide and starvation war against the Palestinian people referring to the ongoing Israeli actions as a ‘Zio-Nazi occupation’s terrorism against civilians, including children and women’.

It called for sustained international mobilisation to end the genocide and starvation war urging people around the world to escalate protests across public squares and cities during Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (8-10th August), and beyond.

Hamas is calling for mass marches, sit-ins, and demonstrations in front of Israeli, American, and pro-occupation embassies, demanding the immediate opening of Gaza’s crossings and the unrestricted flow of humanitarian aid.

The Movement condemned the continued silence of the international community in the face of Israeli bombings, killings, and blockade policies, and stressed the need for intensifying global pressure.

‘Raise your voices against international inaction,’ it urged, adding that solidarity must persist ‘in all its forms and means’ until the siege is lifted and Israel’s military assault is brought to an end.

‘This is a moral obligation to defend human values, justice, and the Palestinian people’s right to freedom and independence,’ the statement read.

The call came as Gaza’s Health Ministry confirmed that five more Palestinians died on Wednesday from starvation-related causes, raising the total famine death toll to 193, including at least 96 children.

Among the dead was Alma Nasser, a young girl from Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza, who succumbed to severe malnutrition and a lack of medical care.

Her death reflects the accelerating humanitarian collapse as Israel continues to enforce a total blockade, obstructing food, water, and medicine from reaching over two million besieged civilians.

• See feature