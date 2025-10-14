GENERAL STRIKE FOR PALESTINE! – across Spain today

A GENERAL STRIKE for Palestine takes place in Spain today, with the different unions maintaining their calls for worldwide action to end the genocide in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

Major unions, such as CGT and IAC, have called for a total strike and for all workers to stop throughout the working day.

They say that the recent agreements still do not guarantee lasting peace or fair conditions for the Palestinian population.

They demand that the ceasefire be permanent and verifiable, that immediate access for humanitarian aid be ensured and that the reconstruction of Gaza focuses on the needs of its people, avoiding foreign speculation.

CCOO and UGT unions demand that control of Gaza by the Palestinian State be established within a specific time frame and that Israeli troops be immediately withdrawn from all Palestinian territories, including illegal settlements.

The CGT calls on all workers to mobilise, since Israel has already skipped other ceasefire agreements and this one does not meet the necessary conditions to make anyone think that it will be different.

A common denominator among Spain’s unions is for a total arms embargo on Israel and the effective prohibition of arms trade in the present and future.

The Israeli military killed at least six Palestinians in the Gaza Strip in less than 24 hours yesterday, despite Tel Aviv’s recent agreement on the implementation of the first phase of the ceasefire plan.

Palestinian health officials said the fatalities had occurred since yesterday morning in Israeli military aggression against Gaza City and the southern areas.

Five of the victims were killed in the city’s Shuja’iyya neighbourhood when the military alleged they’d crossed the ‘Yellow-Line,’ to which Israeli forces have reportedly withdrawn as part of the ceasefire.

The victims were targeted by ‘an Israeli quadcopter, while they were inspecting their homes,’ they noted.

Another was killed near the town of al-Fukhari, east of the city of Khan Younis, as the Israeli forces struck ‘a group of young men,’ the officials said, adding that one person had also been injured as a result of the live fire.

‘There was also gunfire reported in the al-Tahlia area of Khan Younis,’ and the military had also shelled areas in the city of Jabalia in northern Gaza, accompanied by gunfire.

Reacting to yesterday’s deadly aggression, Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem denounced the violence, and called ‘on all parties to monitor Israel’s actions and ensure it does not evade its obligations to mediators regarding the end of the war on Gaza.’

Starmer indicates British Army troops for Gaza!

LABOUR Prime Minister Keir Starmer indicated in a special statement on the Middle East to the House of Commons yesterday, that he intends to dispatch British Army troops to Gaza to attempt to ‘disarm Hamas’.

Opening his remarks in a most obsequious manner, Starmer said: ‘Let no-one be in any doubt that none of this would be possible without President Trump. This is his peace deal.’

He went on: ‘We stand ready to deploy our diplomacy and expertise in three key areas; first to support the reconstruction of Gaza, which is an immense task.

‘The devastation defies description and it will require a truly international effort. But we are ready to play our part, starting with a conference here in the United Kingdom this week, hosted by my honourable friend the Minister for the Middle East.

‘Second, to support transitional governance arrangements in Gaza, we will continue to work closely with Palestinian Authority on the vital reforms that they need to make.

‘And third to help ensure security in Gaza for a ceasefire monitoring process, planning for the international stabilisation force and drawing on our experience in Northern Ireland, we stand ready to play a full role in the decommissioning of Hamas weapons and capability.

‘Because as this House knows, there can be no viable future for Gaza, no security for Israel, if Hamas can still threaten bloodshed and terror. So we will work to put that threat out of action for good.’

In response, Tory leader Badenoch condemned the UK’s decision to restore funding for Unwra, the UN aid agency and for the decision to recognise a Palestinian state.

She quoted Mike Huckabee, the US ambassador to Israel, saying on Monday that UK government claims that it played an important role behind the scenes were ‘delusional’.

Tory Julian Lewis asked Starmer who would prevent Hamas retaining its weapons and seizing control again.

Starmer replied: ‘This will be difficult. But it is vital. It was difficult in Northern Ireland too, and that is why the UK has offered its expertise in this area.’