Gaza – Red Cross insists that the lives of hospital workers must not be threatened!

THE International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) stressed that hospitals must be a safe place to guarantee human safety and protection.

The spokesman for the committee, Mohammed Hamayel, said that the life of any patients, doctors, paramedics or ambulance drivers should not be in danger.

The Israeli occupation forces launched a large-scale offensive on Jenin, Tubas and Tulkarem at dawn yesterday, which has so far resulted in the killing of nine people the injury of 11 others. The onslaught also caused widespread destruction to infrastructure and citizens’ properties.

The occupation forces imposed a siege on the cities of Jenin, Tubas and Tulkarem, deliberately obstructing the movement of medical personnel and ambulances. Forces also subjected medical and ambulance teams to field interrogations.

Israeli forces further prevented ambulance teams from reaching the casualties and blocked all roads leading to Ibn Sina Hospital with earth mounds and the Martyr Khalil Suleiman Governmental Hospital, and the headquarters of the Red Crescent and Friends of the Patient societies.

ICRC`s spokesperson said that, ‘The lives of medical personnel should not be threatened while trying to save others,’ stressing that hospitals should be protected protection under international humanitarian law.

He pointed out that the evacuation orders against hospitals is a complex and difficult matter, especially for patients who need treatment and those who are unable to move.

Hamayel affirmed that the other parties must facilitate access to medical and health centres regardless of the circumstances.

The Ministry of Health had warned in a press statement today of the repercussions regarding the occupation’s siege of Jenin and Tulkarem hospitals.

Dozens of patients are currently being treated inside Jenin’s governmental, civil and private hospitals.

ICRC called on the international community and the Red Cross to intervene to protect medical institutions and personnel.