Gaza mass graves–hands tied behind their backs!

GAZA Civil Defence Units have found mass graves of another 50 Palestinians at the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, with many of the victims discovered with their hands tied behind their backs.

The horrific discovery was made on Saturday, two weeks after Israeli forces withdrew from the area on 7th April, making it at least 210 bodies now discovered at the complex.

‘Today, our teams in the Khan Younis Governorate uncovered the bodies of 50 martyrs from different age groups who were killed by the Israeli occupation forces and buried collectively at Nasser Hospital,’ the Civil Defence said in a statement.

It added: ‘Our teams continue their search and retrieval operations for the remaining martyrs in the coming days as there are still a significant number of them.’

The discovery comes after the Israeli military withdrew its troops from the southern city on April 7th.

Much of the city is now in ruins after months of relentless Israeli bombardment and heavy fighting.

Israeli military forces withdrew from Nasser Hospital on April 7, leaving trails of destruction inside the complex.

In the hospital courtyard, Civil Defence members and paramedics have retrieved 210 bodies buried in mass graves by the Israeli military.

The bodies include the elderly, women, children and young men.

At least 34,097 Palestinians have been killed and 76,980 others wounded in Israel’s ongoing war on the Gaza Strip since October 7th, its Health Ministry said yesterday morning.

At least 48 Palestinians were killed and 79 others injured in the past 24 hours, it added.

The death toll is likely far higher, with thousands of bodies believed buried in the debris of destroyed buildings from Israeli strikes.

‘The Israeli occupation committed five massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, leaving 48 martyrs and 79 injured during the past 24 hours,’ a ministry statement said.

‘Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them.’