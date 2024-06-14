Fuel shortages driving Gaza’s hospitals to the brink!

Fuel shortages are driving Gaza’s hospitals to the ‘brink of collapse’, leading to dehydration, disease, and starvation among the population, warns the charity ActionAid.

Dr Mohammad Salha, the acting director of al-Awda hospital in northern Gaza, stated that the fuel crisis has severely impacted many of the hospital’s services.

In a voice message to ActionAid, he explained: ‘The World Health Organisation was providing fuel and medical supplies and medication.

‘But from 22 April until now they are not providing because the Israeli military refused to let the fuel and medical supplies enter.

‘So, for more than 50 days the hospital is without fuel and medical supplies and the fuel that they are bringing is only enough for two weeks.’

‘As a result we are decreasing our intervention and we are not running the big generators. We are running the small generators only to recharge the batteries. And on this we are doing the surgeries related to life saving,’ he added.

Salha mentioned that essential services, including the hospital’s maternity and gynaecology departments, have been compromised due to the fuel shortage. He noted: ‘Our operating theatre is not running at full capacity. Our laboratory is also affected. We can’t do many analyses, related to orthopaedic analysis and we are dealing with many patients … 70% of people who are affected from the Israeli aggression need orthopaedic surgery.’

According to ActionAid, only 17 of Gaza’s hospitals are currently partially operational, and the Palestinian Ministry of Health has warned that these could cease functioning entirely if more fuel is not provided immediately.

The charity also cited reports from the Palestinian news agency WAFA, where medical sources cautioned that the only oxygen station in the Gaza City area is in danger of shutting down due to the fuel shortage.

Riham Jafari, ActionAid Palestine’s advocacy and communications coordinator, emphasised the critical nature of fuel for sustaining Gaza’s infrastructure.

She stated: ‘Fuel is absolutely crucial to keep the infrastructure needed to sustain life operational in Gaza. It is shocking that hospitals are having to reduce their services due to shortages and that life-saving equipment could be forced out of action.

‘The trickle of aid currently entering Gaza is nowhere near enough to meet the enormous and ever-growing humanitarian need.

‘We demand that the Rafah crossing is reopened immediately, that more aid and fuel is permitted to enter Gaza unhindered and that the safety of humanitarian workers distributing aid is guaranteed.

‘We continue to urge all parties to agree to a permanent ceasefire now.’

• see editorial