Free the hunger strikers now! – Lammy surgery protest demands

A LIVELY demonstration was held outside the surgery of the Labour Justice Secretary and deputy Prime Minister David Lammy MP in White Hart Lane, Tottenham yesterday.

It was called in protest against the ongoing incarceration of seven young hunger strikers who are being held in prison without trial for standing up against the genocide of the Palestinian people.

People displayed placards calling for the release of the Palestine Action Hunger Strikers and for the government to stop arming Israel, and chanted: ‘What do we want? Free the hunger strikers! When do we want it? Now!’

Rebeckah Diski from Haringey for a Free Palestine said she’d received a message from prisoner, John Cink, saying: ‘My body is getting weaker every day. We can build a movement from the ground up of people committed to liberation. My fellow prisoners check on me. We all yearn for freedom. Imprisonment also faces the poor and the homeless. Free Palestine. Shut Elbit down.’

Anna Athow, retired surgeon and BMA member, told the rally: ‘We totally support the struggle of the hunger strikers to expose the genocide in Palestine.

‘The Palestinians are leading the struggle for all of us. They have exposed all the nonsense about new world order democracy and the rule of law.

‘The Palestinians have been subjected to the most ruthless attacks on their homes, schools, hospitals and lives, in an attempt to drive them out of their land, but they have stood firm and will not give way.

‘They have inspired youth throughout the world and the workers of the Western countries must come to their aid.

‘There have been general strikes in Italy, Portugal Spain and France. We have six million people in trade unions in Britain and we need a general strike for Palestine.

‘What happens in Palestine today, is coming here tomorrow.

‘This so-called Labour government is passing laws for digital IDs and facial recognition and a more repressive regime.

‘We need to fight for a workers government with socialist policies and stop all these wars and save our NHS and renationalise all the rest of the privatised services.’

Jyoti Ferdandes, who is a farmer who employed one of the jailed hunger strikers Amu Gib, told News Line: ‘Amu Gib is a young man who is held in Bronzefield prison.

‘He was arrested for standing up for justice. He has a really good sense of humour and really cares about Palestine. They were arrested in June and have been held beyond the 102 days legal limit.

‘Amu is very thin but very lucid and speaking very articulately regarding Palestine. Amu is very concerned about the other hunger strikers. John has been losing weight rapidly and fainting, Tessa is very vulnerable but committed to standing up for the Palestinian people.’

Dr Rose barred from Gaza

A BRITISH physician has detailed how she was prevented from entering the Gaza Strip as she had been on her way to provide urgent medical and humanitarian assistance to residents living under the crushing blockade.

Dr Victoria Rose expressed deep regret at being denied entry a few days ago, stressing that the decision deprives countless patients of essential medical care at a time when the enclave is enduring catastrophic humanitarian conditions.

She said she had completed all the required procedures to obtain the necessary permits and had received no prior notice that she would be blocked.

According to Rose, she was subjected to unprofessional treatment and was given no clear explanation for why she was denied entry.

The doctor emphasised that the decision would not deter her from continuing her efforts to support the Palestinian people.

She vowed to keep advocating for ending the blockade on Gaza and ensuring access to lifesaving medical services. She also urged the international community to intervene urgently to end the suffering imposed on civilians.

‘I was heading in to provide medical assistance, but I was turned away without any clear reason,’ she said.

‘The humanitarian situation in Gaza is deteriorating by the day. There is a severe shortage of medicines and medical equipment, and many patients are dying because the treatment they need simply isn’t available.’

Rose described the blockade as a form of collective punishment imposed on over two million people.

She appealed to human rights and humanitarian organisations to intensify their efforts to expose Israeli occupation forces’ practices and pressure for lifting the blockade and allowing medical and humanitarian aid into the war-torn territory.