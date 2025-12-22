Free the Filton 24 hunger strikers! says Greta Thunberg

‘The entire world is watching,’ Greta Thunberg told a 50-strong rally for the Filton 24 hunger strikers on Saturday night.

The rally was held at the Community Camp 4 Palestine on the embankment of the River Thames opposite the US embassy in Battersea in south London.

Two of the six hunger strikers passed the 50th day of their hunger strike yesterday and medical experts say they have now entered a life-threatening stage.

Thunberg was arrested and brutalised during her arrest by Israeli armed forces when she was part of the 50-boat Global Sumud Flotilla which broke the siege of Gaza in September.

Speaking on Saturday, she continued: ‘The British government doesn’t give a damn – even the UN admits that a genocide is taking place.

‘WHEN people take action those in power fabricate absurd arguments to incriminate humanitarian actions.

‘The hunger strikers are freedom fighters.

‘Expressing opposition to genocide is treated as terrorism.’

The UCU (University and College Union) issued the following press release in support of the hunger strikers last Friday: ‘On Wednesday 17 December, after an agonising wait of 15 hours, Palestinian Action protester Qesser Zuhrah was eventually allowed access to hospital medical treatment, on the 46th day of her hunger strike.

‘Qesser had reported severe chest pain, breathlessness and abdominal pain and was drifting in and out of consciousness. Yet authorities at HMP Bronzefield reportedly denied her access to an ambulance, despite her begging to be taken to hospital.

‘She is one of the prisoners still on hunger strike, protesting at their treatment at the hands of the government and Britain’s involvement in defence contracts with Israel.

‘They have been denied bail – Qesser herself has been on remand for 16 months without trial, despite the pre-trial custody time limit in the UK being set at six months.

‘Lawyers for the group allege prisoners’ mail, calls and visits have been restricted, that legal letters have been unlawfully opened and a lack of proper medical treatment offered.

‘Qesser was just 19 when she was arrested for taking part in alleged offences relating to Palestine Action – charges she denies.

‘As a union, UCU believes in justice and the right to protest, we want to add our voices to those calling for these prisoners to be bailed and allowed to spend their first Christmas in two years with their families.

‘We defend people’s right to protest – and the right to a fair trial – and call on the government to meet with lawyers acting for the prisoners to address their concerns.

‘Qesser’s health is rapidly deteriorating and we call on the government to see sense and act now before it’s too late.’

• See feature tomorrow