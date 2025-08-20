Free Palestine! Free Mo Chara! – demand 1,000-strong crowd

OVER 1,000 people assembled outside Westminster Magistrates Court in Marylebone, central London yesterday, protesting at the arrest on terrorist charges of member of Irish rap group Kneecap, Liam óg ó hAnnaidh (stage name Mo Chara).

Mo Chara is accused of supporting a banned organisation by displaying a Hezbollah flag at a concert in London last year.

Mo Chara was greeted by applause from the crowd, with John Finucane, Sinn Fein MP for north Belfast, addressing the gathering, saying: ‘We will be here tomorrow, we will be here next week, we will be here next month.

‘We will be here as long as is necessary, with one clear voice and one clear message, Free Palestine, Free Mo Chara. Tiochfaidh ar la (Our day will come)’.

Fiona Lali told News Line: ‘I’m here to show solidarity with Kneecap. The British state is trying to dictate terms. They want to police the Middle East.

‘As well as supporting mass murder there, they are carrying out austerity here, because they represent the capitalist system. We need more action from the unions, not just words.’

Ailbhe Ni Riain travelled from Dublin to support Mo Chara. ‘We were friends from a long time ago, and I used to manage the band. I think the charges are outrageous. It’s an attack on free speech and journalism. They make comedy rap.

‘To make picking up a flag at a gig a criminal offence is just ridiculous. There are some amazing artists standing up for them, and for Palestine. Every act of solidarity, they now call it a threat. They’re trying to suffocate people with pressure of work so they have no time to think.’

Ayan Yusuf told News Line: ‘The government did not listen to us. We want to shut down London because they are not listening to us.

‘We need to take action to stop arming Israel. It is inhumane to starve children and shoot them while they are queuing for food.’

Sidra Ahmed, a campaigner from Birmingham: ‘I’m here to oppose the clampdown on free speech in this country. It should not be controversial to stand up against genocide. The people support Kneecap and Mo Chara.’