Four pro-Palestine hunger strikers continue into 54th day of strike action!

FOUR pro-Palestine hunger strikers are continuing their hunger strike.

Heba Muraisi is on her 54th day of hunger strike, Teuta Hoxha is on her 48th day, Kamran Ahmed is on day 47 and and Lewie Chiaramello is on day 33.

On Friday 19th December, Qesser Zuhrah made the decision to pause her hunger strike after 48 days of refusing food. She was joined by Amu Gib, who began re-feeding after 49 days of hunger striking.

This decision came after Zuhrah was refused an ambulance for over 18 hours overnight by HMP Bronzefield, putting her life in danger, and fuelling protests outside the prison including one MP, Zarah Sultana, refusing to leave until Qesser was provided with an ambulance.

Both Qesser Zuhrah and Amu Gib are being held on remand at HMP Bronzefield. The decision to end the strike came after Qesser experienced continuous excruciating pain in her abdomen whilst Amu experienced severe weakness, and brain fog which left them wheelchair bound.

Four others, Kamran Ahmed, Heba Muraisi, Teuta Hoxha and Lewie Chiaramello are still on hunger strike, despite Kamran being hospitalised for the third time since being on hunger strike.

Heba Muraisi has stated she will not end her hunger strike unless she is moved back to HMP Bronzefield where she was initially held before being abruptly moved to HMP New Hall, miles away from her family and support system.

Last Tuesday, Teuta Hoxha was denied bail on compassionate grounds. Lewie Chiaramello continues to fast intermittently despite being type 1 diabetic, which is having an impact on his health in a critical way as he experiences confusion, dizziness, and weakness.

Alhough the number of hunger strikers have decreased, the hunger strikers have began legal proceedings against David Lammy, citing a violation of government policies on hunger striking as well as a lack of response to the hunger strikers, despite sending multiple letters to the Secretary of State.

The letter, dispatched on Monday, outlines the group’s intention to pursue legal action, citing the government’s alleged abandonment of its own prison safety policy framework.

The letter demands a response within 24 hours, stressing that the issue is a ‘matter of urgency’ as ‘our clients’ health continues to deteriorate, such that the risk of their dying increases every day’. The letter is the latest move in an attempt to engage with the government to open negotiations.

Upon ending the hunger strike, Qesser Zuhrah stated: ‘To our government, do not release your breath, because we will certainly return to battle you with our empty stomachs in the New Year, when you have shamefully returned from your blood-soaked break, to the theatrics of your “democracy”.

‘Our demands however remain inescapable, and this pause is your chance to meet them, to get it right, to stop arming and aiding this genocide, otherwise you will force us to return to confront you with our breaths, which will be far more disastrous and dangerous than this first time’.

Amu Gib released the following statement: ‘We have never trusted the government with our lives, and we will not start now.

‘There will be no turkey dinner and break in the Zionist programme of genocide. We are committed to the resistance of their script, not until Christmas, but for the rest of our lives … We will be the ones to decide how we give our lives to justice and liberation.’