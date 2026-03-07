Foreign Secretary Lammy – ‘UK warplanes could strike Iran!’

FOREIGN Secretary David Lammy has said British warplanes could strike Iranian missile bases as the United States and Israel continue their assault on Iran.

Lammy said Royal Air Force Typhoon and F-35 jets are currently intercepting Iranian missiles and drones fired toward allied countries, but warned that the UK has the legal authority to expand operations and directly target launch sites.

‘It is entirely legal to protect our people and protect our staff, and therefore all operational capability is available to us in those circumstances,’ he said.

Asked whether British aircraft could strike Iranian bases in anticipation of attacks, Lammy said: ‘It is my understanding that that would be legal.’

The UK has already authorised the United States to use British bases for strikes against Iranian missile facilities.

Defence Secretary John Healey also refused to rule out British participation in direct strikes, saying that ‘as circumstances in any conflict change, you’ve got to be willing to adapt the action you take’.

Lammy’s remarks come after Prime Minister Keir Starmer urged US President Donald Trump to pursue negotiations with Tehran, saying diplomacy remained the best path to de-escalation.

‘The long-standing British position is that the best way forward for the region and the world is a negotiated settlement with Iran where they give up their nuclear ambitions,’ Starmer said.

‘That’s why I took the decision that the UK would not join the initial strikes on Iran by the US and Israel. That decision was deliberate, it was in the national interest, and I stand by it.’

Trump has rejected calls for negotiations.

Writing on Truth Social, he said: ‘There will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER.’

He added that after surrender and the selection of ‘a GREAT & ACCEPTABLE Leader(s)’, the United States and its allies would work to rebuild Iran.

‘IRAN WILL HAVE A GREAT FUTURE. MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN (MIGA!),’ Trump wrote.

The conflict has also triggered political tensions inside the British government.

Lammy called for an investigation into reports that details of National Security Council discussions were leaked to the media.

Reports suggested ministers including Ed Miliband, Rachel Reeves, Yvette Cooper and Shabana Mahmood initially opposed allowing the US to use British bases for strikes on Iran.

Permission was later granted.

Britain has also increased its military presence in the Gulf.

Starmer announced the deployment of four additional Typhoon jets to Qatar.

A major Al Quds march in London scheduled for 15 March is expected to draw thousands of participants.