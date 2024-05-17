Fierce battles rage around Jabalia Refugee Camp!

Fighting between Palestinian resistance forces and Israeli troops raged in Gaza on Friday after the Zionist genocidal regime intensified its ground invasion.

Fierce battles raged overnight in and around Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, while Israeli helicopters carried out heavy strikes and artillery units shelled homes near Kamal Adwan Hospital in the camp.

Gaza’s Civil Defence agency said the bodies of six people were retrieved and several wounded were evacuated after an air strike targeted a house in Jabalia, rescue teams were trying to recover people from under the rubble of the Shaaban family home on al-Faluja Street in the camp.

Ayman Rajab, a resident of western Jabalia, said that Israel’s increasing attacks on the city are decimating the civilian infrastructure while the world looks on.

‘Israel’s focus is Jabalia now. Tanks and jets are wiping out residential districts as well as markets, shops, restaurants, everything. It is all happening before the one-eyed world,’ Rajab, who has four children, said. ‘Shame on the world.’

At dawn in the occupied West Bank, Israeli occupation forces (IOF) launched a large-scale raid and arrest campaign in various areas, storming many homes and carrying out arrest operations amid clashes and confrontations, resulting in one martyr and several injuries.

The IOF raided the West Bank cities of Tulkarem, Nablus, Qalqilya, and Ramallah and broke into neighbourhoods and homes, shooting, assaulting and arresting civilians.

In Tulkarem, a young man was killed and two citizens, one of them a minor, were injured during confrontations with the IOF after they stormed the towns of Bala’a and Anabta, east of the city.

In Nablus, a number of civilians were shot and injured at dawn on Friday by rubber-coated metal bullets, while Israeli soldiers stormed the east of the city.

The IOF fired live and metal bullets, tear gas and stun grenades on residents, while Israeli soldiers raided a house in the old Askar refugee camp and wreaked havoc inside it before arresting a young man.

In Qalqilya, another young man was injured by Israeli bullets in an IOF raid on the city, the IOF broke into several neighbourhoods, and shot a young man riding a bicycle. They obstructed the work of ambulance crews and deployed their snipers in Kafr Saba neighbourhood.

In Ramallah, Israeli fanatic settlers burned a Palestinian truck east of the city and assaulted its driver, leaving him with mild injury.

A convoy of Israeli army vehicles stormed Bal’a, triggering clashes. Israeli soldiers opened live bullets at local youths and teenagers, who attempted to block their entry, critically injuring 23-year-old Karim Rayeq Abdul-Raouf I’mair. I’mair was rushed to a nearby hospital but sadly pronounced dead later on.

The soldiers shot and injured another youth and prevented paramedics from reaching the scene, leaving him to bleed on the ground.