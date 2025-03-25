END GAZA BLOCKADE NOW! – 2.4m facing starvation and dehydration

THE GAZA STRIP has entered a dangerous phase due to the blockade and border closures, the Government Media Office (GMO) warned yesterday.

The GMO reviewed the main repercussions of the genocide and the blockade, noting the deliberate actions by Israel in preventing the entry of essential medicines and treatments, blocking medical supplies and spare parts for hospital generators, and banning hundreds of surgeons and medical delegations from entering.

This threatens the lives of thousands of patients, especially given the malfunctioning of many vital medical devices due to the ongoing electricity cuts, it added.

The Office said that in light of the continuous genocide, brutal aggression, bloodshed, and the suffocating blockade on the Gaza Strip, Israel continues to commit systematic crimes daily against more than 2.4 million Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip with its policies of border closures, starvation, dehydration, and slow genocide, grossly ignoring all international and humanitarian laws.

It pointed out that for the twenty-third consecutive day, Israel continues its crime of closing the borders and preventing the entry of essential humanitarian supplies, with 600 aid trucks and 50 fuel trucks being blocked daily

This has led to a suffocating humanitarian disaster in various vital sectors, especially health and services.

It emphasised that Israel is intensifying its policy of forced starvation on the people of the Gaza Strip, resulting in widespread malnutrition, particularly among children, and the closure of dozens of bakeries due to the lack of cooking gas and the near depletion of flour supplies.

Additionally, more than 700 water wells have been destroyed, exacerbating the water crisis and increasing rates of water-related diseases.

The GMO warned that the prevention of cooking gas and diesel has halted dozens of bakeries and disrupted the transportation sector, further increasing the suffering of citizens.

Hospitals, ambulances, and civil defence services are facing the risk of complete shutdown, alongside declining municipal performance and the disruption of many factories and small businesses, worsening the economic and living crisis.

The cessation of water pumps also threatens citizens with thirst and deteriorating health conditions.

The Media Office called on the international community, the United Nations, human rights bodies, and humanitarian organisations to take immediate action and pressure Israel to open the borders and allow the entry of aid and fuel, and to stop these criminal policies that threaten the lives of more than 2.4 million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Egypt yesterday denied media reports suggesting it will accept hundreds of thousands of ethnically cleansed Palestinians from Gaza in exchange for economic aid.

In a statement, the State Information Service said the forced displacement of Gaza people ‘represents a liquidation of the Palestinian cause and an imminent threat to Egyptian national security.’

It reiterated Egypt’s absolute rejection ‘of any attempt to forcibly or voluntarily displace Palestinians from Gaza to any location outside the enclave, particularly to Egypt.’

Last Friday, Egypt dismissed Israeli media reports alleging Cairo is preparing to relocate 500,000 Palestinians to a designated city in North Sinai as part of a plan to rebuild Gaza.