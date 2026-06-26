End British Support For Zionism Now!

A LARGE and vocal crowd gathered in the lobby opposite the Old Bailey yesterday in support of the Filton 8, whose trial is under way.

Demonstrators held banners and ran an open mic, with speakers addressing the history of British imperialism in the Middle East, the struggle in Cuba to defend its revolution, and events in Venezuela. Chanting and drumming filled the gaps between speeches.

Eight of the Filton 25, bailed earlier this year, are now before the court, and two SOAS students appeared yesterday.

The eight had been held on remand for 18 months and face charges of ‘criminal damage’ and ‘joint enterprise’.

They are Aleks, Madelaine, Hannah, Tueta, Yulia, Ian, Will and Sean.

Cecilia, a friend of SOAS student Sara, told News Line: ‘I think it is disgusting, what they are doing to Sara and anyone who speaks out.

‘She made a speech outside her university supporting the Palestinians’ right to armed resistance, as this is a right under international law for an occupied people.

‘They took her laptop, her phone and her passport and dragged it out for three years, stopping her leaving, to maximise inconvenience.

‘She might face up to 14 years.

‘The people of the world want everyone to live in peace and dignity.’

Saba, a library assistant, said: ‘I came to support our brave comrades who’ve been subject to relentless repression from the genocidal British state.

‘Opposing genocide is never a crime. Some of them have been in prison for a year and a half. The real criminals are the mass murderers in our government.

‘We will stand in solidarity with the courageous activists and the people of Palestine for as long as it takes.’

Chiara said that Italy had seen more than one general strike. ‘The biggest one was in the Autumn when everyone came out, including the ports, roads, motorways and airports.

‘The official unions were forced to follow. Two dockers took part in the Flotilla aid ship to Palestine.’

Enrique said: ‘I am here to show my support for the political prisoners, the Filton 25. I think that life is sacred and those who defend life are sacred too.

‘Full support to the Filton 25 who are fighting to save lives by destroying weapons.’