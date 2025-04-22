Ealing strikers fight ‘disgraceful’ Labour union-busting

STRIKING Ealing civil enforcement officers are protesting outside parliament today against union-busting by the West London Labour Council, furious at the ‘disgraceful’ lack of support from their local Labour MPs Deirdre Costigan and James Murray.

They are demonstrating at College Green opposite Parliament from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

The civil enforcement officers, who are employed by Greener Ealing, began industrial action in August 2024 over the council-controlled company’s refusal to recognise their union, Unite.

Since then, four wardens have been sacked on trumped up charges while they were taking strike action.

The enforcement officer roles are completely different to the rest of Greener Ealing’s waste management workforce.

As a distinct group, they want Unite, which has represented the workers for over a decade, recognised for collective bargaining on their behalf.

The workers were previously employed by privateer Serco before being transferred to Greener Ealing Ltd in April 2024, after council members backed their campaign to have the service insourced.

Former council deputy leader and now Ealing Southall MP Deirdre Costigan, assisted the workers during their campaign and they also met with council leader Peter Mason.

Both, however, are now ignoring calls for the council to end union-busting against the workers and recognise their union, as is MP James Murray.

Letters of complaint regarding the conduct of Costigan and Murray in relation to the dispute have been sent to the parliamentary standards commissioner as well as the Labour Party general secretary.

A letter of complaint against Mason has also been lodged with Ealing council’s standards committee.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: ‘Greener Ealing’s civil enforcement officers have been treated appallingly by their local politicians.

‘It is time they stepped up and supported these workers.

‘Unite will not stop until the union-busting at Greener Ealing ends.

‘The council must recognise the workers’ union and reinstate those who have been unfairly sacked.’