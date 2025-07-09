Dozens of civilians killed in Palestine

ISRAELI Occupation Forces (IOF) continued their genocidal war on the Gaza Strip for the 642nd consecutive day on Wednesday.

Using airstrikes, artillery shelling and live fire, the IOF killed over 100 starving people, with full American political and military support.

The IOF carried out dozens of airstrikes and massacres, as the suffering of more than two million displaced Palestinians deepened amid a severe man-made famine.

Dozens of civilians were killed and injured in locations across Gaza through incessant Israeli airstrikes, artillery shelling and sniper fire, from before dawn on Wednesday.

Medical teams at the Kuwait Specialised Field Hospital ‘Shifa Palestine’ reported multiple injuries after Israeli warplanes targeted displaced persons’ tents near Al-Sumoud Camp west of Khan Younis early in the morning.

Israeli warplanes targeted a tent for the displaced near Al-Aqsa University, west of Khan Younis.

A man and a woman were killed and others wounded after an Israeli helicopter strike on a home near the bus stop in Al-Bureij refugee camp, central Gaza.

Ten people, including three children and three women, were killed and over 30 others injured, after Israeli warplanes bombed the Joudeh family home west of Al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City.

The Israeli air force also struck targets in eastern Gaza City, while artillery bombarded Al-Zaytoun and Al-Shuja’iya neighbourhoods.

Since May 27, when Israel turned limited aid distribution points into death traps, 766 people have been killed, over 5,044 wounded, and 39 reported missing around the US-Israeli-backed ‘Gaza Humanitarian Foundation’ (GHF).

The GHF has been rejected by the UN as a tool to impose submission and death under the guise of ‘humanitarian aid’.

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has issued a dire warning about the deepening humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip.

WFP director of operations, Carl Skau, who has visited Gaza four times since the start of the genocide on October 7, 2023, said: ‘The needs in Gaza today are greater than ever, and our ability to respond has never been so limited. Hunger is spreading and people are dying just looking for food.

‘We are running out of fuel, spare parts, and essential communication equipment. Our local staff are living in crisis and facing the same risks and hunger as all the people of Gaza.

‘The delivery of aid requires security and the opening of all roads and entry points.’

Calling for a ceasefire, he said: ‘The ceasefire must also be a step toward lasting peace.’