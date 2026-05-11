‘Don’t let the US drag you in!’ – Iran warns Europe

FOREIGN Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei says Iran’s proposal for ending the recent war was reasonable, however, the United States continues to insist on ‘unreasonable demands’ shaped by the Israeli regime.

At his weekly press briefing yesterday, Baghaei responded to questions regarding the reaction of the US administration to Iran’s proposal.

‘We did not demand any concessions. The only thing we have demanded is Iran’s legitimate rights,’ he said, adding:

‘Is it unreasonable for Iran to demand an end to the war in the region, a halt to maritime piracy against Iranian ships, and the release of assets belonging to the Iranian people that have been unjustly blocked for years.

‘Is our proposal for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz unreasonable? Is establishing peace and security across the entire region irresponsible?

‘Everything we proposed in the plan was reasonable and generous, and it is for the good of the region and the world.’

Baghaei added that all of Iran’s points were supposed to be discussed, but the US has so far refused to engage with them in good faith.

US President Donald Trump reacted angrily to Tehran’s formal response, calling it ‘completely unacceptable’.

Trump also said he’d discussed it with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Islamic Republic of Iran submitted its response to the American side’s proposed text earlier on Sunday.

Tehran has repeatedly emphasised that at this stage, negotiations will only focus on ending the war in the region.

Regarding the US accusations against Iran, Baghaei said that the Islamic Republic has proven itself to be a responsible power in the region.

‘It is enough to look at Iran’s record’ he said. ‘Were we the ones who deployed troops? Are we the ones bullying countries in the Western Hemisphere? Were we the ones who committed assassinations twice during negotiations?’

He further noted that the very presence of the US in the region is itself an example of creating a cycle of violence.

Regarding the approach of some European countries to send naval vessels to the region, Baghaei said: ‘We have conveyed very clearly that Europe should not allow the temptations of the US and the Israeli regime to unintentionally drag them into a crisis from which they will gain nothing.’