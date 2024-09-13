DON’T ALLOW UKRAINE MISSILES TO STRIKE RUSSIA – President Putin warns the West

PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin has issued a stark warning to Western nations, cautioning them against allowing Ukraine to use long-range missiles to strike Russian territory.

Addressing the issue, Putin stated that Moscow would perceive such actions as ‘direct participation’ of NATO countries in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The Kremlin leader emphasised: ‘It would substantially change the very essence, the nature of the conflict. This will mean that NATO countries, the USA, and European states are fighting with Russia.’ He further asserted that for any missile launches into Russia, Ukraine would require data from Western satellites, and only NATO servicemen would be capable of ‘inputting flight missions into these missile systems’.

Russia has previously drawn red lines, only to witness them being crossed. Yesterday Putin declared: ‘No matter who tries to stand in our way or create threats for our country and our people, they must know that Russia will respond immediately. And the consequences will be such as you have never seen in your entire history.’

The West has now provided Ukraine with tanks, advanced missile systems, and most recently, American F-16 fighter jets.

This year, Russia has already accused Ukraine of using American long-range ATACMS missiles to target Crimea.

Furthermore, over the last two years, Russian officials and state media have repeatedly accused the West of ‘fighting Russia’ or launching ‘a war’ on Russia.

In a related development, Russia withdrew the accreditation of six British diplomats yesterday, accusing them of ‘subversive activities’ and threatening Russia’s security.

In June, during a meeting with the heads of international news agencies, Putin was asked how Russia would react if Ukraine were provided with the capability to strike targets on Russian territory using weapons supplied by Europe. Putin responded: ‘First, we will, of course, improve our air defence systems. We will be destroying their missiles.’

He continued: ‘Second, we believe that if someone is thinking it is possible to supply such weapons to a war zone to strike our territory and create problems for us, why can’t we supply our weapons of the same class to those regions around the world where they will target sensitive facilities of the countries that are doing this to Russia?’

In other words, arming Western adversaries to target Western assets abroad is something Moscow is considering.

Meanwhile, in Washington, Keir Starmer, is engaged in talks with President Biden. Among the topics expected to be discussed is the issue of Ukraine and long-range missiles.