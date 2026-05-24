‘Distortion of reality!’ – Iran condemns Rubio threats

PRESIDENT Masoud Pezeshkian has emphasised that Iran makes no decision without the approval of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei.

Pezeshkian made the remarks during a meeting with the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) chief and managers on Sunday as Tehran and Washington edge closer in Pakistani-mediated talks to finalising a memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the imposed war on Iran.

‘No decision in the Islamic Republic of Iran will be made outside the framework of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) and without the coordination and permission of the Leader,’ he said.

‘When a decision is made in the field of diplomacy, all institutions, platforms, and movements must support it so that a single and coherent voice is transmitted to the world from the Islamic Republic.’

Pezeshkian also noted that one of the enemy’s main objectives during the recent war of aggression was to silence the voice of truth and the IRIB’s enlightening narrative.

He further thanked the national media’s staff, especially those who were continuously present in the field and covered events moment by moment.

‘If we all move together within the framework (defined by) the Leader’s guidelines and maintain national solidarity, the enemies will never achieve their goals against the country,’ Pezeshkian asserted.

Meanwhile, Iran’s embassy in India rejected remarks by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio accusing Tehran of seeking ‘to take the energy market hostage,’ saying the allegations were a deliberate attempt to distort reality.

‘Such allegations constitute a clear attempt to distort the realities of the region and to deflect attention from the destabilising policies of the United States and the Zionist regime,’ the embassy said in a statement on Sunday.

It said that Iran, as one of the world’s major exporters of oil and energy, has always been prepared to make its energy resources available to all countries, including India.

‘What has held the global energy market hostage over recent years has been the unlawful and unjust sanctions imposed by the United States on Iran’s oil exports,’ the statement added.

The sanctions, according to the statement, have been designed and enforced in violation of the principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations, with the aim of exerting economic pressure on the Iranian nation.

‘Oil sanctions represent only a small part of the broader pattern of hostile measures and pressures that the US government has imposed on the Iranian people over the past 47 years.’

These measures have even included pharmaceutical sanctions and restrictions on Iranian patients’ access to essential medicines and vital medical equipment, which have regrettably endangered the lives of many innocent patients and caused widespread human suffering, according to the statement.

‘Iran further underlines that what is currently disrupting and threatening maritime security and the passage of vessels in the Strait of Hormuz are the military, provocative, and adventurist actions of the United States and the Zionist regime in the region,’ the statement emphasised.