Defiant workers May Day march to Trafalgar Square

OVER 5,000 workers, students and youth marched from Clerkenwell Green to Trafalgar Square in central London for May Day yesterday.

There were scores of red and Palestinian flags along with trade union banners including the RMT and ASLEF railway unions as well as Unite, Unison, PCS and others.

The Workers Revolutionary Party and Young Socialists’ banner demanded: ‘For a General Strike to Stop Israel’s Genocide’ and to ‘Kick Starmer Out. For World Socialist Revolution.’

The delegation behind the WRP/YS banner kept up constant chants of: ‘From the River To The Sea Palestine Will Be Free! Free Free Palestine! End the Cuts Kick Starmer Out Now! What Do We Want General Strike, When Do We Want It Now!

As the march assembled and then made its way to Trafalgar Square, many people spoke to News Line.

Jack Courtney, an Equity member from East London, said: ‘I support Palestine, Britain must stop supporting and arming Israel. Armed insurrection is the way forward.’

Gida with Filipino youth movement Anak Bayan (Children of the Nation) told News Line: ‘We are an international youth organisation organising Filipinos all over the world. The current government is held by President Marcos junior who is the son of the dictator who ruled the Philippines from the late 60s to the late 80s.

‘Our current government is very much a puppet of US imperialism. Anak Bayan is organising for national democracy with a socialist perspective.’

Two young students from Turkey spoke to News Line. Tuna Sen, aged 20, said: ‘I exactly support Palestine, Israel is bullying a country with support from allies US, Britain and NATO. We must stop the genocide and the hypocrisy.’

Teo Sen, aged 21, said: ‘We come from Turkey and there are massive demonstrations in Istanbul and Ankara led by the students. When the police block them they break through the police lines.’

John Hoddinott, GMB Greenwich Ambulance Rep, said: This Labour government is attacking the NHS and we have to save it.’

Daniel Kebede, the General Secretary of the NEU teachers union, told News Line: ‘The situation in Palestine is a human catastrophe, every trade unionist should support the call for a ceasefire and an end to all arms sales. Britain must stop prevaricating and recognise the Palestinian state now.’

He added: ‘Our members in the NEU have made it very clear that they find an unfunded pay award completely unacceptable. That position is firm. This year’s pay award must be fully funded.’

Mick Whelan General Secretary of the ASLEF trade union said: ‘We elected Labour to be different from the Tories and they must stop carrying out the same policies as their predecessors.’

He went on: ‘No country, including our own, should support genocide. Palestinian self determination can’t come soon enough. Britain must sanction Israel.’

At the rally in Trafalgar Square at the end of the march, Palestinian ambassador to the UK Husam Zomlot declared: ‘Today we remember those who fought for us in the past. May Day must constantly evolve to meet new threats, and we must never forget that what was achieved in the past can be taken away from us.

‘Israel’s genocide in Gaza has been going on now for over 18 months. People are dying of malnutrition. Those who do not actively oppose Israel are complicit.

‘Ceasefire now. We will rebuild Gaza. Gaza is not for sale. Sanctions now. Arms embargo now. Recognise the state of Palestine now. The place for war criminals is not in America or Europe, it is in the Hague.

‘Let this May Day be a rallying cry for justice’ he concluded, getting the thousands in Trafalgar Square chanting ‘Free Free Palestine!’