Death toll from Israel’s genocidal war has now reached 48,329!

DURING the past 24 hours, hospitals in the Gaza Strip received the bodies of 14 martyrs, who had been reported missing during the war, Hamas reported yesterday.

Three wounded citizens also succumbed to injuries they sustained during the war, while two others were injured by Israeli gunfire, according to Gaza’s health ministry on Thursday.

The new fatalities increased the death toll from the Israeli genocidal war on Gaza, which started on October 7, 2023, to 48,239 martyrs, the health ministry stated.

The ministry added that the number of the wounded also surged to 111,676 people.

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) destroyed 470 homes and facilities completely or partially during the ongoing 25-day Israeli aggression on Jenin in the northern occupied West Bank yesterday.

25 Palestinians were killed and dozens of others were injured during the campaign, in addition to the widespread destruction of infrastructure and properties.

20,000 Palestinians were also forced to flee their homes during the same reported period amid a stifling humanitarian crisis.

The occupation forces are preventing water from reaching four main hospitals, which deprives 35% of the residents of the city of Jenin of water, increases the suffering of the residents, and exposes them to a health disaster.

Israeli Occupation forces arrested 20 citizens in Jenin and its camp, and carried out 153 house raids and 14 airstrikes.

Since the start of the Israeli campaign in the West Bank, at least 380 Palestinians have been arrested from Jenin, Tulkarm, and Tubas.

Israeli forces carried out a raid on the Askar refugee camp east of Nablus, firing tear gas and sound grenades in addition to live bullets as they searched homes.

Palestinian resistance fighters confronted Israeli troops storming the Askar camp east of Nablus.

During the raids, the IOF detained a young man at the Awarta checkpoint and assaulted him and also broke into dozens of local houses amid heavy gunfire.

In Tulkarm, Israeli forces stormed the centre of the city, demolished a house in the Nur Shams refugee camp, and continued their destructive campaign for 19 days in the area.

Hundreds of families were forced to flee their homes, amid widespread destruction of infrastructure and public facilities. The IOF also arrested two young men in the city.

IOF soldiers were deployed throughout Tulkarm city.