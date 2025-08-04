Dead Bodies Are Piling Up Near To Aid Sites!

ADDAMEER Human Rights Association has reported that 54 Palestinians are missing and unaccounted for after approaching Israeli-American aid distribution centres in Gaza, raising alarm over increasing disappearances near these sites.

In a statement yesterday, Addameer said the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) have not disclosed the fate of those missing and continue to block the recovery of bodies targeted near the aid centres.

Addameer warned that the absence of a safe aid distribution system is putting civilians at heightened risk and could lead to more disappearances.

‘We have documented arrests of aid seekers, including children,’ the group noted. ‘Bodies are piling up near aid sites, and in many cases, the IOF has bulldozed them without allowing proper recovery or identification.’

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 65 people were killed and 511 injured in the past 24 hours alone. This brings the total number of Palestinians killed while seeking humanitarian aid to 1,487, with over 10,578 injured.

Meanwhile, Senior Hamas official Ezzat al-Resheq has held the Israeli occupation government fully responsible for the hunger endured by the Israeli captives in the embattled Gaza Strip.

‘We regret that Israeli captives are suffering from hunger, but Netanyahu and his Nazi government bear full responsibility for this,’ Resheq said on his Telegram channel on Sunday.

‘Netanyahu and his government have waged a war of starvation and thirst against our people, and now even their own captives are suffering the consequences,’ Resheq added.

‘Our resistance fighters treat captives in accordance with the teachings of their religion and their human values, sharing with them the food and drink available, as they all endure the same conditions alongside the rest of our people,’ Resheq underlined.

‘The entire world witnessed during previous prisoner exchanges how the released captives appeared – healthy both physically and mentally.

‘Today, however, they endure hunger, emaciation, and weight loss, just as their captors suffer. They all share the same harsh conditions alongside our besieged people in the Gaza Strip.

‘Netanyahu’s unjust siege against our Palestinian people has also affected Israeli captives, leaving them to endure the same cruel deprivation of food,’ he said.