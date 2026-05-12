‘Dangerous consequences’ – Hamas warns Israel over executing prisoners

THE Hamas Resistance Movement has warned of the ‘dangerous consequences’ of the racist law passed by the Israeli Knesset authorising the death penalty for Palestinian prisoners, particularly those accused by the Israeli authorities of involvement in the October 7th 2023 Al-Aqsa Flood operation.

In a statement issued yesterday, Hamas said policies of ‘terror and fascist legislation’ will fail to break the will of the Palestinian people or deter them from continuing their legitimate struggle for national rights.’

The Movement described the legislation as a ‘dangerous escalation’ and ‘another crime’ added to the occupation’s long record of war crimes and systematic violations against Palestinians.

Hamas stressed that the law is ‘null and illegitimate’, and constitutes a blatant violation of international law, including the Geneva Conventions and international humanitarian law.

The legislation grants extraordinary powers to military courts, allows authorities to bypass standard legal and evidentiary procedures, and establishes mechanisms for carrying out executions, revealing the ‘revenge-drive