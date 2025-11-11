Daily Israeli ceasefire violations!

HAMAS says that since the ceasefire agreement came into effect last month, Israel ‘has not ceased its daily and continuous’ violations.

According to the statement published on Telegram:

Israeli attacks have killed 271 people in Gaza, with more than 90 per cent of them being civilians;

Air strikes also wounded 622 people – 99 per cent of them were civilians;

Israeli forces have arrested 35 Palestinians with 29 of them still in detention;

• It has daily and systematically demolished houses inside the Yellow Line – the temporary withdrawal line for Israeli forces;

It continues to prevent the entry of humanitarian aid provided by UNRWA;

Israel has not allowed entry of at least 600 aid trucks daily as agreed, including 50 trucks of various types of fuel.

The Gaza Rights Centre (GRC) has launched an urgent appeal to provide shelter supplies, blankets, and winter clothing for hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, as they are living in worn-out tents.

‘Nearly two million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are facing a worsening humanitarian catastrophe as winter approaches, amid a lack of safe shelters, severe shortages of tents, and limited access to warm clothing and blankets,’ GRC warned in a statement yesterday.

‘Tens of thousands of families remain in dilapidated tents that offer no protection from cold nights or winter rains, while being deprived of basic needs due to the ongoing blockade, continued closure of border crossings, and restrictions on aid entry despite a month having passed since the ceasefire started,’ GRC added.

‘The humanitarian situation has reached unprecedented levels of severity, particularly in the southern and coastal areas where hundreds of thousands of displaced people are sheltering,’ Mohamed Khairi, GRC operations coordinator and spokesman, said.

‘Displaced people are living without protection from cold or rain, facing a near-total lack of heating supplies and no infrastructure to drain rainwater, raising fears that camps could flood and become centres for seasonal diseases,’ Khairi added.

He pointed out that only 23 per cent of winter shelter needs have been met, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without adequate protection.

He cited UN estimates stating that 1.5 million individuals are vulnerable to cold and rain due to delays in the entry of shelter materials, with approximately 74 per cent of existing tents deemed uninhabitable due to wear and poor quality.