Court ratifies Palestine Action ban

SUPPORTERS of the Filton 24 gathered outside the High Court and Old Bailey yesterday when the Court of Appeal issued a ruling that the government’s proscription of Palestine Action as a terror organisation is lawful.

The court overturned an earlier decision from the High Court that the ban had breached the right to protest and had been incorrectly taken by ministers.

But the five Court of Appeal judges concluded in a hearing yesterday that the ban had been ‘justified and proportionate’.

In a statement, Palestine Action’s group’s co-founder Huda Ammori, who brought the original legal challenge against the Home Office, said she intended to appeal the ruling to the UK Supreme Court.

Alex Augustyn spoke to News Line, saying: ‘We came to show support for the Filton 24. I was at the Woolwich Court on Friday for the sentencing. When you see it on line, people being taken away for holding placards, seems a bit distant, but to see it with your own eyes, it’s chilling. This is a proper encroachment into our human rights and civil liberties which are being eroded.

‘There are clear injustices here with Judge Jeremy Johnson allegedly compromised, with information being withheld from jurors.

‘He is the same judge who reduced the sentence for Tommy Robinson a while ago. Kids essentially being tried for direct action, for protesting against war and murder, and then to be tried as terrorists. It’s nefarious and absolutely disgusting.’

Thomas Roberts said: ‘What the British government is doing to the Filton 24 is a perversion of justice.

‘They are covering up the motivations of why these comrades did what they did. I found it so disgusting I had to come up from Portsmouth and be here in person to see it for myself.’