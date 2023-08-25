CONSULTANTS TO STRIKE ON 2, 3, & 4th OCTOBER!

CONSULTANTS in England ended two days of strike action at 7am today.

In the absence of any progress in discussions with the government, they will now also strike on 2nd, 3rd and 4th October – the longest period of action by consultants so far, the British Medical Association (BMA) warns.

The BMA’s consultants committee announced the action well in advance to give colleagues and employers plenty of notice, and as with this week’s and previous strikes, consultants will provide Christmas Day cover, meaning emergency services will continue to run.

On the picket line yesterday morning at University College Hospital, Euston, central London, Dr Tracy Masters told News Line: ‘A lot of people are striking for the future of the profession and the future of the NHS.

‘We have to act now so there is a medical workforce in the country. We don’t want to strike but we feel there is no other option.

‘We’ve been warning about the crisis in the NHS due to chronic underfunding for the past 12 years.

‘But governments are refusing to listen so we have no option now but to strike.

‘We’ve lost a third of our salary over the past 14 years.

‘It’s a similar situation for other colleagues in the NHS.

‘There is a huge problem with recruitment ad retention with thousands of jobs left unfilled.

‘The NHS is crumbling so that’s why we feel something has to be done and our only option is striking.

‘This is a consultants strike but the same issue is affecting junior doctors, nurses, and all healthcare workers.’

Consultants picketed St George’s Hospital in Tooting, South London yesterday morning on the second day of their current strike action called by the BMA in defence of the NHS.

Some of them spoke to the News Line.

Dr James said: ‘We all do our best for patients. The continual erosion of pay and conditions is something that’s not sustainable’

Other doctors chipped in ‘The Tories won’t win on issues like the economy etc. because they’re making such a mess of it. So they are trying to create an “us and them” situation and rally people behind that.

Doctors look at the situation and ask ‘what have I got to gain by staying here?’ They can go to Ireland and get paid twice as much. And the lack of investment means some of the buildings are falling apart. It makes working conditions very difficult’.

A medical consultant who didn’t want his name published said: ‘We would much rather be looking after patients today. But we’ve got no choice. We need fair pay for the work we do, and a truly independent body to decide our pay’.