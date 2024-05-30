China-Arab states condemn Israel’s aggression against Palestine!

A joint statement issued at the 10th Ministerial Conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum in Beijing has condemned the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people.

It highlighted that over 125,000 citizens in Gaza, mostly women and children, have been killed or injured, and denounced Israel’s ‘policy of starving the Palestinian people and exposing them to famine, the deadly blockade cutting off all means of life in Gaza, and the systematic destruction of residential neighbourhoods, hospitals, schools, universities, mosques, churches, and infrastructure in the area.’

It also condemned the arrest and torture of thousands of Palestinian detainees.

Chinese and Arab representatives held extensive discussions on the Palestinian issue, emphasising the comprehensive and effective implementation of relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and General Assembly resolutions, including the latest UNSC Resolution 2728.

They stressed the urgent need for joint efforts to achieve an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and to work towards a comprehensive, just, and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue.

The statement specifically condemned the Israeli assault on the city of Rafah, the Israeli military’s bombing of refugee encampments, and the occupation of the Rafah border crossing.

It rejected plans and attempts at the forced displacement of Palestinians from their homeland, warning that such actions would destroy peace prospects in the Middle East.

The statement called on the UNSC to adopt a binding resolution for an immediate, comprehensive, and permanent ceasefire, to stop the forced displacement of Palestinians, ensure the flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza, and implement relevant resolutions to restore normal life in the region.

It also criticised the United States for using its veto power to block Palestine’s bid for full membership in the United Nations.

The joint statement expressed support for the provisional measures issued by the International Court of Justice in the case brought by South Africa against Israel for violating the Genocide Convention.

It affirmed support for the Palestinian government assuming governing responsibilities in Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem, in accordance with recognised international frameworks, asserting that Gaza is an integral part of Palestine.

Reiterating the legitimacy of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) as the sole representative of the Palestinian people, the statement urged Palestinian factions and forces to unite under the PLO’s umbrella and to fulfil their responsibilities through national partnership under the organisation’s leadership.