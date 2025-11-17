Capitalism is crashing – Build revolutionary leadership! – News Line 55th Anniversary rally is told

‘CAPITALISM is crashing in Britain and all over the world,’ Workers Revolutionary Party Central Committee member Frank Sweeney told the News Line 55th Anniversary Rally at the Theatre in St Matthew’s Church, Brixton Hill in south west London yesterday afternoon.

‘We’re here celebrating 55 years of a revolutionary daily paper,’ he continued.

‘It’s a huge achievement. We’ve seen off five attempts to close us down over the years. We support the struggles of the working class all over the world.

‘This is an epoch of wars and revolutions. Tariffs are making lives impossible all over the world.

‘The centre of the crisis is in the advanced capitalist countries. But you can’t open a meeting like this without paying tribute to the Palestinian people.

‘The working class of the world owes a huge debt of gratitude to the Palestinian revolution. Today the Palestinians in Gaza are trying to live and sleep in destroyed tents, in floods, in two or three inches of water with sewerage mixed in with it.

‘The great thing that has happened over the past two years is that the Palestinian struggle and the struggle of the working class all over the world have come together. Hamas has destroyed the Israeli war machine and won the war.

‘Israel was created as an imperialist fortress with a dagger at the throat of the people.

‘Trump’s 20 point plan was never a peace plan and all this talk about an international stabilisation force is so much rubbish.

‘The appearance may be that the Palestinians have been pushed back, but the opposite is the case. Zionism and imperialism have been pushed back.

‘In America, the working class is marching forward and coming increasingly into conflict with the ruling class. In New York, the new mayor pledged to arrest Netanyahu if he ever comes to the city.

‘The EU is a basket case. It has voted to ban Russian oil and gas and buy it from America at five times the price. And the EU is bankrolling the war in Ukraine.

‘There is a civil war going on in the Labour Party, with the fundamental reason for it being that this government is trying to carry on where the Tories left off and wage war on the working class and they have hit a brick wall.

‘The Workers Revolutionary Party is a leadership party based on Marxist theory and practice which is determined to do what is needed to bring down the capitalist system and go forward to a socialist society.’

Also speaking at the rally was Swee Ang, founder of Medical Aid for Palestinians; Evie Snedker, Global Sumud Flotilla; Siobhan McCarthy, Aylesham Community Action; Chris Anglin, WRP Central Committee; Aabhinav Tyagi, Young Socialist Editor.

• Full report in tomorrow’s News Line