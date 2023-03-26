Call an emergency TUC Congress to defy anti-strike laws – says FBU leader Matt Wrack

TRADE unions must build a campaign to defy the anti-strike laws being pushed through Parliament by the Tories, Fire Brigades Union general secretary Matt Wrack has said.

The firefighters’ leader said the Trades Union Congress should lead a campaign of ‘mass non-cooperation and non-compliance’ with the Minimum Service Levels Bill.

An emergency congress of the TUC must be called to launch a campaign of defiance and civil disobedience against the bill if it becomes law, the FBU says.

The FBU’s governing executive council has passed a resolution calling on the TUC to adopt the strategy, and to build a mass movement to resist the legislation.

National demonstrations and sustained mass mobilisations can defeat the bill, the union says.

Non-compliance with the bill would be one of the most significant attempts by unions to defy employment law since the 1984-85 miners’ strike.

FBU general secretary Matt Wrack said the strategy of non-compliance is needed, as there is ‘no obvious route to challenge this attack through the courts’.

Matt Wrack, General Secretary of the Fire Brigades Union, said: ‘The Minimum Service Levels Bill is one of the most draconian attacks on the rights of working people in decades.

‘It’s a pernicious piece of legislation that’s in keeping with authoritarian regimes around the world.

‘The government is deliberately attempting to strengthen the position of employers and severely weaken the position of workers. They are doing this for one purpose – to drive down wages.

‘Ministers are bulldozing this anti-worker legislation through Parliament, and riding roughshod over the democratic process by seeking to avoid scrutiny.

‘The Fire Brigades Union will fiercely resist this onslaught on our democratic rights, but it’s an attack on all workers.

‘A mass movement of non-compliance can defeat this attack on working people by making the legislation unworkable.

‘The TUC can lead this movement of resistance, first by calling an emergency Congress, followed by a national demonstration, and a sustained campaign of non-cooperation.’

Wrack added: ‘The government is attempting to ban effective strikes, and giving employers the power to sack workers who do not comply with this legislation.

‘However, a unified strategy of mass resistance can make this law inoperable and stop it dead in its tracks.’

• See editorial page 6