Britain must recognise state of Palestine!

THE 25th National March for Palestine assembled outside Green Park in Piccadilly in central London on Saturday morning, with 50,000 demonstrators chanting: ‘From the River to the Sea, Palestine will be Free!’ as they proceeded to Trafalgar Square and down Whitehall for a rally opposite Downing Street.

As they were assembling, people told News Line why they were on the march.

Leo Eastwell, a student from Dover, said: ‘It’s been going on for too long now. I think our government is appeasing Netanyahu. Britain must recognise the state of Palestine.

‘I think the trade unions and the students union are very powerful. They should call a general strike now. Getting to the root of the conflict is vital. Labour is following Tory policies and it must be kicked out.’

Karl Forman, CWU South Midlands. Postal Branch said: ‘The Palestinians must not be starved out of existence. I am here with a contingent from Coventry. Money is being diverted under Starmer, from the poorest people, to war. That’s no good.’

Kit Williams, a biodiversity technician from Devon, said: ‘I came up by coach from Exeter today. The fact that this Labour government is increasing arms is appalling and insane. The Labour government is breaking all socialist principles. Palestinians are human beings who deserve to live. The dehumanising rhetoric and lies being used to support this genocide is huge and right in front of everyone’s face. Yes to a general strike and yes to a socialist revolution.’

Valeria Pozzo, a singer and musician from Italy, said: ‘We have to stop the ongoing genocide and the involvement of the UK government in it. The boycott, the isolation of Israel and the isolation of Netanyahu must be stepped up. Also, step up the fight against Trump and his horrific affirmations about Gaza. Gaza is not for sale.’

Zoe Oliver, an art student from Hampshire, said: ‘I’m doing a project on freedom of speech as part of my course. The organisers of today’s protests have had to really struggle to actually get it to take place. For weeks they couldn’t get approval of the route. There is a move against this government that will become unstoppable. I think everyone has the right to freedom of speech. Britain should not be on the side of genocide.’

There were thousands of Palestinian flags on the march, along with numerous home made placards denouncing Israeli genocide and its support by the UK and US governments.

All the way to Whitehall, hundreds of marchers joined in with the slogans of the loud and lively delegation behind the Workers Revolutionary Party and Young Socialists banner, keeping up constant chants of ‘Victory to Palestine – Smash Zionism Now!’ and ‘General Strike for Palestine – Kick Starmer Out!’