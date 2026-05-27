Bow bus strikers lead fight for safety

BOW bus garage drivers in East London are leading the fight for safety across the country’s bus network, as their dispute around scheduling and driver fatigue escalates.

Over 300 drivers at the East London Bus & Coach Company (part of Stagecoach) are striking again today and tomorrow and then from 11-14th June.

It comes after the employer has refused to listen to their concerns about scheduling and rota issues, which is leading to the fatigue issues.

These include:

bus drivers completing multiple hour-and-a-half long journeys without adequate breaks

having just 10 hours of rest times between shifts

Stagecoach refusing to schedule meal relief breaks at the depot, leaving drivers without a suitable area to recover as well as expecting them to refuel vehicles using remote electric charge points, which increases work demands.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: ‘Our members are raising legitimate concerns with Stagecoach about fatigue, which is not only putting them at risk but the general public too – yet they are being ignored.

‘It is high time Stagecoach treats this problem with the seriousness it deserves, rather than pushing forward with these dangerous rotas. Our members at Stagecoach have our full support.’

Previous strike action in March, April and earlier this month caused delays and cancellation to services, even though Stagecoach engaged in strike-breaking activity by bringing in drivers from elsewhere in the UK to cover workers taking industrial action.

Unite regional officer John Murphy said: ‘Instead of listening to our members at Bow bus garage, Stagecoach has chosen to attempt to break the strike. Despite this, drivers remain united on the picket line and determined to win the fight for better conditions.

‘This escalating strike action will no doubt cause further disruption to bus services – but this is the fault of Stagecoach.’

A recent survey by Unite for its Fight Fatigue Now campaign found over a third of drivers have experienced sleepiness while driving two or three times a week and 48 per cent have had a ‘close call’ due to fatigue in the past 12 months.

Unite is calling on Transport for London, Mayor Sadiq Khan and bus companies in the capital to tackle fatigue, including by establishing consistency across scheduling and rosters, bringing in a minimum of 12 hour breaks between duties and improving drivers’ break, rest and welfare facilities.