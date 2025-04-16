Birmingham Bin Strikers Stand Firm Against Up To £8,000 A Year Pay Cuts!

AHEAD of talks with Unite negotiators aimed at ending the long-running binworkers strike yesterday, Birmingham Council Leader John Cotton claimed: ‘We’re in a position where nobody needs to be losing income’.

Unite responded: ‘If this is true and guarantees were put in writing as part of a new offer, a deal would be much closer.

‘At the moment, WRCOs (Waste Recycling and Collection Officers) and drivers have both been told they will lose up to £8,000 from their pay. These are massive, unacceptable pay cuts.

‘Mr Cotton said this morning that WRCO workers moving “sideways” would not lose pay – but this has not been guaranteed long term by the council.

‘Indeed, the job roles people are being asked to move to are likely to be downgraded in the coming months.

‘More Birmingham council smoke and mirrors. If what John Cotton says is true, why was it not in the offer?

‘Additionally, the guarantee of no loss of pay for the hundreds of drivers was not put in the last offer.

‘Unite and the drivers on strike had been told during talks their pay is likely to be reduced from £40,000 to £32,000. A clear loss of £8,000.

‘For WRCO workers who do not wish to make a sideways move, the council are saying in public that they will get a one-off payment of £16,000 which would cover two years loss of £8,000 in pay cuts. Again, if this is true this needs to be put in writing.

‘And we repeat again. There are no equal pay issues with anything being proposed here.’

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: ‘We appear to be in a parallel universe. Yet again, John Cotton is saying one thing in public, while his local officers are saying another in the negotiating room and in writing.

‘If the council puts in writing what it says in public then we would likely be much closer to a deal.

‘If John Cotton is being honest that no worker needs to lose income, the deal put forward by Unite should be accepted. Three very simple solutions focussed on WRCOs and drivers not being forced to take £8,000 pay cuts.

‘How can anyone be asked to lose a quarter of pay? These workers have mortgages, rent and food bills to pay. I see councillors’ expenses and council tax all go up, while wages and community services go down.

‘I stand ready to meet John Cotton and indeed Angela Rayner anytime over Easter. Rather than walking through rubbish with high vizzes on, let’s get this issue dealt with for workers and the community of Birmingham.

‘If John Cotton’s comments prove again to be untrue today, like the previous nonsense that the dispute only affected 17 workers, maybe he should rethink his position.’

The prospect of the Birmingham binworkers strike spreading is highly likely, with scores of councils seeking to cut the pay of, or dismiss, thousands of their employees across the UK.