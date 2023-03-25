Big Workers Protest As Netanyahu & Tories Meet

ON FRIDAY, hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside Downing Street in central London to protest the arrival of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was set to meet with his British counterpart and ally, Rishi Sunak.

Netanyahu has faced escalating protests in Israel over his government’s judicial reform programme, which opponents argue is a move to impose a fascist dictatorship by increasing the extreme right-wing government’s control over the courts.

The demonstrators in London consisted of two groups, one demanding Netanyahu’s ouster while waving Israeli flags, and the other supporting the Palestinian cause.

The latter group highlighted the big issue of the Israeli government’s fascistic treatment of Palestinians, and that Netanyahu is just a part of a larger system of apartheid supported by institutions like the Israeli Defence Forces, the Israeli courts, and the UK and US governments.

The protestors erected the letters of the word ‘democracy’ on Whitehall, opposite the entrance to the gated street, while holding signs accusing Netanyahu of pushing Israel towards ‘dictatorship’.

Some of Israel’s international allies, including the United States and Germany, have expressed concerns about the controversial judicial overhaul, which has been described by Palestinian human rights groups as ‘weak, shallow, and ultimately toothless hand-wringing’.

However, Sunak and his ministers have not commented on it, and instead is engaging in talks withhim.

During Netanyahu’s two-day visit, the Israeli and British leaders are expected to discuss topics such as new arms deals between the UK and Israel, Iran’s nuclear programme, strengthening bilateral strategic ties, the war in Ukraine, and developments in the Middle East.

Netanyahu is also scheduled to meet with UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who has faced criticism over her own racist policies to deter asylum-seekers.

News Line interviewed several protesters at the scene, who expressed their solidarity with the Palestinian people and their dissatisfaction with the UK government’s welcome of Netanyahu.

Jessica, a student from King’s College London, said, ‘As a leftist, I think we must show our support for the oppressed and the weak.

‘The Palestinians are not weak of spirit, but they face a giant in terms of the capacity for violence that Israel has, with their high-tech military and surveillance, along with support from its wealthiest allies like the UK and the US.

‘I am not a UK citizen, but I find the UK government’s welcome to Netanyahu morally abominable.’

She added, ‘There are a lot of young people here and that is encouraging but at the same time, I hope that people continue to show up and support Palestine every time and not let the momentum die down.

‘Lots of people consider themselves revolutionary and radical at younger ages but then they grow out of it, we must make sure that our efforts are consistent.

‘I also want to add that as a Chinese student in the UK I have observed a huge wave of anti-China sentiment. There is a new cold war mentality forming that’s driving us closer to war, that is very concerning.’

Sara, an anti-racism organiser, added, ‘We demand that Palestinians should get their lands back and Israel must end the apartheid and genocide against the Palestinian people.

‘The people on the other side (protesters wielding Israeli flags) may oppose Israeli policies and demand Netanyahu’s resignation, but they all fundamentally agree with the project of Zionism.

‘They just want to put a more liberal face to the Israeli regime, which will continue to oppress Palestinians and make them enemies in their own lands.’

Muhammed Ansari, a British citizen of Palestinian origin, argued that the international community’s complicity in Israel’s treatment of Palestinians must be acknowledged, drawing parallels to the end of South African apartheid.

‘We’re here today because the racist, occupation that is the state of Israel has intensified its attacks on Palestinians. Not a day has gone by where they haven’t murdered innocent civilians, including young children, even infants, snatched and occupied Palestinian houses, and terrorised Palestinian mosques, schools, and hospitals.

‘This whole unjust and brutal system of genocide and ethnic cleansing must end, and it will only end when rich countries like the UK are forced to reckon with the reality of their complicity in Israel’s war on Palestinians.’

