Biden deploys record troop numbers to Jordan

A NEW report to the US Congress reveals that the Biden administration has deployed a record number of US troops to Jordan as the occupying Israeli regime continues its bloody ground and aerial offensive against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

According to the White House’s war powers report to Congress released on June 7th, there are now a record 3,813 American troops in Jordan, which marks a 625 troop increase over December, with the number of soldiers and airmen exceeding the number at any time since the second Persian Gulf War and the invasion of Iraq in 2003.

The Biden administration has sought to keep its close military ties to Jordan quiet, with the National Security Council (NSC) instructing State Department communications officials to avoid mentioning its military coordination with the country in particular.

The report comes amid attacks by resistance groups against US bases and interests in the region.

Three US soldiers were killed and about 40 others injured in an attack by Iraqi anti-terror resistance groups on a secret US military base known as Tower 22 near the Jordan-Syria border on February 4th.

Since the Tel Aviv regime launched its genocidal war on Gaza on October 7th, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of anti-terror fighters, has launched over 170 attacks on US military assets in Syria, Iraq and Jordan.

The Biden administration has repeatedly tried to downplay such assaults, insisting that the Gaza war has not spread to the rest of the West Asia region.

US forces in Jordan have used the host nation as a base for military operations throughout the region. One such base, Muwaffaq Salti, hosts F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jets which have been forward deployed since October 7th.

US special operations forces also stage missions from Jordan in their purported campaign against the Daesh terrorist group.

Additionally, Jordan has served as the hub for US logistical support to the Israeli regime since the onset of the relentless onslaught on the Gaza Strip, and a home base for special forces and CIA personnel involved in the war.

Last month, US Central Command (CENTCOM) conducted one of the largest joint military exercises in West Asia in Jordan, dubbed ‘Eager Lion’.

Despite its significance, the Pentagon barely mentioned it, with Deputy Press Secretary Sabrinah Singh referring to it just once during a May 16 press briefing.

Protests have rocked Jordan in recent months, and demonstrators have rallied outside the US and Israeli embassies, demanding the end to relations with Israel and the United States.