ASLEF & RMT TO STRIKE ON WED 1st FEBRUARY ALONG WITH CIVIL SERVANTS & TEACHERS

ASLEF and RMT railway workers are to strike on Wednesday 1st February, joining 100,000 PCS civil servants, 100,000 NEU teachers and tens of thousands of UCU lecturers in striking on that day – the day the TUC has designated as Right to Strike Day.

ASLEF stated yesterday that is has ‘rejected a proposal, that was not the result of negotiation, despite this trade union making itself available more often than the other side for talks.

‘A cartel has been put in place on behalf of a government which has been shown to be interfering in the talks – representing some of the train operating companies in Britain.

‘We have now announced new strike dates on Wednesday 1st and Friday 3rd February.’

Mick Whelan, general secretary of ASLEF, said: ‘Their proposal is not and could not ever be acceptable, but we are willing to engage in further discussions within the process that we previously agreed.

‘It’s now clear to our members, and to the public, that this was never about reform or modernisation but was an attempt to get hundreds of millions of pounds of productivity for a 20% pay cut, while taking away any hope of the union having any say in the future.

‘Irreparable harm has been done to the integrity of the negotiating process and the future ability to negotiate an appropriate way forward, but we make ourselves available anyway.’

He added: ‘Not only is the offer a real-terms pay cut, with inflation running north of 10%, but it came with so many conditions attached that it was clearly unacceptable.

‘They want to rip up our terms and conditions in return for a real-terms pay cut! It was clearly a rushed offer, made just before our meeting with the minister, and not one, it seems to me, that was designed to be accepted.

‘Our members at these companies have not had an increase since 2019, despite soaring inflation, and it is time the companies – encouraged, perhaps, by the government – sat down with us and got serious.

‘That is the way – and the only way – to end this dispute.’

The RMT declared: ‘Train driver RMT members at 14 rail operators will take strike action on February 1st and 3rd over jobs pay and conditions.

‘The decision to strike on February 1 coincides with a TUC day of action where several unions are coordinating their strikes during the cost-of-living crisis.’

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: ‘Our negotiations will continue with the rail operators to create a package on jobs, conditions and pay that can be offered to our members.’