Arrested for shouting ‘Intifada’

MOTHER and daughter Azza and Haya Adam, were arrested on Wednesday evening at a pro-Palestine protest, simply for saying the word ‘intifada’.

They were arrested alongside others in front of the Ministry of Justice while protesting against the treatment of hunger-striking political prisoners.

Azza takes daily medication for her health conditions and needs it ASAP. She has also had knee surgery and cannot remain in the same position for long periods of time. She informed the police of this during her arrest, but they did not take it into consideration.

Police arrested the pair ‘for racially aggravated public order offences’ after they ‘shouted slogans involving calls for intifada’.

Five people in total were arrested, including one for obstructing the arrests of people shouting slogans and two more for public order offences, one of which was ‘racially aggravated’, the Metropolitan Police said.

The arrests came hours after the Met and Greater Manchester Police said they would arrest people holding placards and chanting the phrase ‘globalise the intifada’.

Addressing the 2,000-strong rally for the 8 Filton 24 hunger strikers outside the Ministry of Justice in central London Adnan Hussein, independent MP for Blackburn said: ‘Today is day-46 of Qesser Zuhrah’s hunger strike.

‘In July in 1981 on Day 46 of his hunger strike, Irish republican, Martin Hurson died in Long Kesh prison.

‘Qesser is only 20 years of age and her life is in immediate danger for protesting against genocide.

‘We are demanding that government ministers immediately meet with the families and lawyers of the hunger strikers.’

Labour Nottingham East MP Nadia Whittome said: ‘None of the hunger strikers have been convicted of any offence, yet they have been denied bail and are expecting to spend 17-19 months in prison before they face trial.

‘They are standing up against genocide at great personal cost.’

PCS general Secretary Fran Heathcote told the rally: ‘The TUC in September voted to give maximum support opposing the proscription of Palestine Action and to call on Home Secretary Lammy to release all those who have been arrested.’

At the rally Green Party member Guy told the News Line: ‘I know Amu who is on a hunger strike and is incredibly brave and I am immensely proud of her.

‘I am here to show solidarity with them and the other hunger strikers including Qesser who was hospitalised today from HMP Bronzefield.

‘Direct action worked at the prison to release Qessa on Wednesday.

‘We are fodder in the eyes of the capitalist state and this government. We need to scale collective action urgently and repeatedly to reclaim the power and the will of the people to liberate Palestine.’

