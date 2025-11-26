Arrest of 2,000 Palestine Action supporters challenged in Court!

THE co-founder of Palestine Action, Huda Ammori, will begin a legal challenge against proscription of the group as a ‘terrorist’ organisation before London’s High Court in The Strand today.

This is after the Court of Appeal last month found reasonable grounds to argue that the proscription order interferes with the rights to freedom of speech and protest.

There was a protest outside the Royal Courts of Justice (High Court) yesterday morning condemning the Labour government’s proscription of Palestine Action.

A Judicial Review is being held into the matter and there is a mass demonstration called outside the High Court in the Strand at 1.00pm today.

Speaking to News Line outside the High Court yesterday, Leigh Evans, a retired nurse, said: ‘The Judicial Review has been moved to Wednesday.

‘I have been to Gaza four times and I have seen the blatant genocide that has been taking place.

‘I would like to comment on the government’s crackdown on the right to protest.

‘The government is supposed to represent the people but they represent Israeli weapons makers and they have been paid by the Zionist lobby to sellout their own people.

‘They are stealing our taxes in the billions and are using them to support white supremacy, apartheid and land theft.

‘They are actively taking part in the oppression and genocide in Palestine in Israel’s imperial crusade.

‘When I went out to Gaza I saw industrial mass murder and apartheid that has gone on for over 80 years

‘This is not about terrorism, it is not a war, it is a systematic, pre-planned genocide.’

More than 2,000 people have been arrested under the Terrorism Act for showing support for the organisation since it was outlawed in July, mostly for holding signs reading: ‘I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action.’

Describing the ban against Palestine Action as ‘absurd and authoritarian,’ Ammori said: ‘Proscribing Palestine Action wasn’t done to protect the public, it was done to crush dissent and defend the Israeli weapons industry.

‘This is an opportunity for the courts to right the wrongs that the government has done, and reinstate a bit of sanity. If we are not successful, we will continue to fight the ban, and I am sure that ultimately we will win.’