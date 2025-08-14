Arab states condemn Netanyahu’s ‘Greater Israel’ plan

THERE has been widespread condemnation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s comments to an Israeli news channel on Tuesday night that he feels ‘very attached’ to the vision of a ‘Greater Israel’ and that he considers himself ‘on a historic and spiritual mission’.

Iraq’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it ‘strongly condemns’ the remarks, which sought ‘to undermine security and stability in the region’.

‘The ministry considers these statements a blatant provocation and a clear violation of the sovereignty of states, a breach of international law, and the charter of the United Nations,’ it said.

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Yemen and the Arab League also condemned his comments, which the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) described as ‘an extension of the rhetoric of extremism, incitement, aggression, and disregard for the sovereignty of states’, adding that ‘they violate the principles of international law’.

‘The organisation warns of the danger of this expansionist colonial discourse, which poses a threat to regional and international security and peace, fuels the cycle of violence, and expands and prolongs the conflict in the region,’ said the statement.

Hamas said: ‘Netanyahu’s comments in support of a so-called “Greater Israel” scheme reflect the “madness and delirium” that govern his behaviour and his extremist ruling gang.

‘These statements clearly confirm the danger posed by this fascist entity to all countries and peoples of the region, and its expansionist plans that spare no country,’ Hamas said.

It added that war criminal Netanyahu and his extremist ruling gang have waged a brutal campaign of genocide and starvation against the Palestinian people in Gaza and seek to expand their aggression against other regional countries.

Hamas stressed the need for Arab countries to take serious steps to support the Palestinian people’s steadfastness, particularly in Gaza, sever ties and recall ambassadors from this fascist entity, halt all normalisation bids, and unite behind confronting the occupation and thwarting its plans.

The resistance movement called on the international community to condemn such statements, take action to restrain Netanyahu and stop the brutal war against innocent civilians in Gaza.

It also urged the world to counter the Israeli prime minister’s ambitions to expand aggression based on fascist prophecies and delusions that threaten regional and international security.