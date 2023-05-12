Angry Aslef pickets reject four per cent pay offer!

STRIKING ASLEF pickets were at Kings Cross Station yesterday morning on the first of three one day strike actions.

They are extremely angry over the four per cent pay offer this year and four per cent next year because the companies made the second offer dependent on changes to working conditions.

After the negotiating team from the rail companies reached an agreement the ASLEF Executive Committee (EC) said no because the new conditions were completely different.

Chris Ball a striking train driver told News Line: ‘I think all the unions are in the same position and we can’t leave people starving in the streets.’

Dicky Fisher the Regional Organiser for ASLEF said: ‘This is the ninth strike action in a year over pay and conditions.

‘We have had no pay rise in four years.

‘The offer of two lots of four per cent over two years with strings is appalling. We will continue our one day strikes on 30th May and 3rd June.

Meanwhile rail union RMT has welcomed the move yesterday to strip the TransPennine Express franchise from rail privateer First Group and bring it into the government’s Operator of Last Resort which is already running three other rail contracts.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said that it was absolutely right not to renew or extend Transpennine Express’s contract which was something the union has long campaigned for.

‘First Group should now also lose its failed Avanti West Coast contract as part of a return of all our railways to public ownership.

‘With other parts of our railway already nationalised this decision should now mark the beginning of the end for rail privatisation which has brought nothing but chaos for passengers.

‘However, it is disappointing to hear Transport Secretary Mark Harper saying that he intends to return TPE to the private sector despite the shambles the service has become,’ he said.

The RMT is taking strike action today at 14 train operating companies to demand a fair deal for rail workers.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said that ‘While the rail companies were threatening passengers and rail workers with cuts, the companies made a fortune during the Covid-19 pandemic.

‘This strike takes place in the wake of a recent re-ballot of members working for 14 train operating companies which massively re-affirmed a mandate for further strike action.

‘Throughout this dispute – which has gone on for over a year – the government has tied the hands of the railway companies and prevented them offering a fair deal.

‘We are striking so that the employers and government can see the huge anger amongst rail workers is very real and they need to recognise that fact, face reality and make improved proposals.

‘We are calling for the rail companies to get around the table with RMT and negotiate in good faith for a better deal for rail workers,’ he said.

All the ballots passed the 50 per cent participation threshold imposed by the government’s anti-trade union laws and included massive votes for further strike action.