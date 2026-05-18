AN ACT OF PIRACY! – Israel attacks Gaza-bound flotilla

Pro-Palestinian activists reported yesterday that Israeli forces are intercepting a flotilla of more than 50 boats carrying aid for Gaza in international waters west of Cyprus. The Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) said its fleet was being boarded in ‘an illegal act of piracy’ about 250 nautical miles (460km) from Gaza, which is under an Israeli maritime blockade. Its video stream showed armed commandos climbing onto several boats. However, it was reported yesterday that two boats are still sailing towards Gaza. Last month, Israeli forces intercepted 22 boats from the same flotilla near Crete. In that incident, about 175 activists on board were detained, all but two of whom were released on the Greek island the next day following widespread international condemnation. However, Spanish national Saif Abu Keshek and Brazilian national Thiago Ávila were forcibly taken back to Israel for ‘questioning’ and deported after spending 10 days in custody. The flotilla’s remaining boats then sailed to the Turkish port of Marmaris, where about 50 boats departed last Thursday and headed south-east towards Gaza. Activists on board said they need to reach Gaza to provide much-needed aid to Palestinians in the territory, where living conditions are dire and most of the 2.1 million population is displaced, despite the ceasefire agreed by Israel and Hamas seven months ago. Israel’s foreign ministry said it would not allow any breach of the maritime blockade on Gaza, which it insisted was lawful, and claimed Gaza is ‘flooded with aid’. The United Nations said last week that humanitarian operations continue to be undermined by restrictions on the import of critical spare parts, back-up generators and other equipment, as well as shortages of essentials, including fuel and engine

oil.