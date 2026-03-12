Al Quds March ban is condemned!

ANNUAL Al Quds march organisers, the Islamic Human Rights Commission, (IHRC) yesterday condemned the march ban announced by Labour Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood.

It is the first time a protest march has been banned since 2012.

IHRC spokesman Faisal Bodi said: ‘It’s a sad day for freedom of expression, freedom of assembly and the right of people to legitimately protest about issues they feel strongly about.

‘This demonstration has taken place for the last 40 years peacefully.’

The IHRC reminded that Al Quds day is an ‘international demonstration in support of Palestinians and all the oppressed around the world’.

In a statement on its website, IHRC said: ‘IHRC strongly condemns the decision by the Metropolitan Police to ban the Al Quds Day march.

‘However, a static Al Quds Day protest will still go ahead.

‘We hope to see you on Sunday 15th March InshaAllah. All preparations must continue as planned.

‘We are seeking legal advice and this decision will not go unchallenged.

‘If it was not clear already, the police have brazenly abandoned their sworn principle of policing without fear or favour, and have capitulated to the pressure of the Zionist lobby.

‘The Metropolitan Police unashamedly regurgitate Zionist talking points about IHRC without a shred of evidence. They cannot present evidence because there is none – we are an independent NGO.

‘In essence, this is a politically charged decision; not one taken for the security of the people of London.’

Home Secretary Mahmood said: ‘I have approved the Metropolitan Police’s request to ban the Al Quds march.’

She claimed: ‘I am satisfied doing so is necessary to prevent serious public disorder, due to the scale of the protest and multiple counter-protests, in the context of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

‘Should a stationary demonstration proceed, the police will be able to apply strict conditions.’

In a statement to MPs yesterday lunchtime, Mahmood said: ‘The order bans a procession, it does not ban a static protest.’

She claimed: ‘We hold dear the right to protest whether for Palestine or Israel.

‘But I have a duty to keep British people safe.’

Tory shadow home secretary Chris Philp responded: ‘I support the banning of the Al Quds march, almost a week ago I urged it be banned.’

He claimed: ‘Anti-semitism is rampant,’ adding the ‘IHRC is a front for the Iranian regime.’

He alleged: ‘The Al Quds march sows division in our society and undermines the foundations of our nation.

‘Anyone expressing racism should be expelled.’

