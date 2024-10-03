Abbas calls for immediate end to Israeli occupation of Palestine

PALESTINIAN President Mahmoud Abbas has called for an immediate end to what he described as Israeli occupation and aggression in Gaza, the West Bank, and Jerusalem, emphasising the goal of establishing an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Speaking at the Third Summit of the Asian Cooperation Dialogue in Doha, Abbas highlighted the devastating impact of Israeli military actions.

‘This summit occurs as our region faces grave dangers due to the Israeli occupation state’s persistent approach of aggression and violence.

The Palestinian people, including our athletes, alongside the Lebanese people, are enduring brutal Israeli aggression that has claimed thousands of lives – children, women, and the elderly,’ he declared.

Abbas reported that Israeli military operations have obliterated more than 90% of Gaza Strip’s infrastructure, including sports facilities.

Despite these challenges, he noted that Palestinian athletes continue to participate in international sports events, demonstrating remarkable resilience.

‘Our athletes, like all Palestinians, persist with steadfastness to achieve proud accomplishments, embodying sports diplomacy through participation in global sports forums,’ he stated.

The Palestinian leader emphasised that the summit’s focus on ‘Sports Diplomacy’ offered a unique opportunity for dialogue.

‘This represents a chance to enhance communication in a language no less influential than official diplomacy, as it eliminates barriers and creates space for human relations based on fair competition, governed by laws that disregard identity, religion, race or language,’ Abbas explained.

Addressing the broader conflict, Abbas asserted that ‘peace and tolerance cannot coexist with occupation, racial discrimination, ethnic cleansing, oppression and injustice’.

He urged immediate international intervention to halt ‘barbaric aggression’ against Palestine and Lebanon.