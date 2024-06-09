Abbas calls for emergency session of UN to discuss Israeli mass murder at the Nuseirat camp!

PALESTINIAN President Mahmoud Abbas has called for an emergency session of the United Nations Security Council to discuss the Israeli regime’s recent carnage in a refugee camp in the central part of the besieged Gaza Strip, where hundreds of Palestinians were wounded and killed.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA said Abbas made the plea on Saturday after Israel’s heavy bombardment and violent raid on the Nuseirat refugee camp claimed the lives of at least 210 Palestinians and left more than 400 others injured.

‘Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has instructed Palestine’s envoy to the United Nations to request an emergency session of the UN Security Council to discuss the repercussions of the bloodshed committed by Israeli forces in the Nuseirat camp,’ the news agency said.

‘President Abbas is engaged in intensive communications with relevant Arab and international parties to convene this urgent session of the UN Security Council,’ it added.

Abbas underscored ‘the urgent need for international intervention to halt the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza, and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem (al-Quds).

‘Israel continues to exploit international silence and US support to perpetrate crimes that violate all international legitimacy resolutions and international law,’ the Palestinian president added.

Hamas has condemned Washington’s complicity in Israel’s horrific massacre of innocent people at Nuseirat refugee camp on Wednesday.

Coinciding with heavy artillery bombardment targeting large areas of Nuseirat on Saturday morning, Israeli military vehicles advanced into areas in the camp’s east and northwest.

Israeli media said the violent incursion was aimed at retrieving four of the regime’s captives held by the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas in central Gaza since October last year.

The total number of Israeli captives still held by Hamas is now 116, of which at least 41 are dead.

Hamas later announced that Israel had killed captives during its Nuseirat offensive, not specifying the circumstances or how many were killed.

Enjoying unreserved military and political support from its Western allies, including the United States, Israel waged the bloody Gaza offensive on October 7th, 2023, after Hamas-led resistance groups conducted a surprise foray against the usurping entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

So far, the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 36,801 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 83,680 others in the Gaza Strip.

