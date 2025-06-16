90 Birmingham bin strikers rally outside Parliament – won’t accept any pay cuts

NINETY Birmingham bin strikers came down on a double-decker bus to London to a Unite union rally outside Parliament yesterday afternoon.

Strike leader Mike Masters told the rally: ‘Birmingham city council is trying to cut our pay by up to £10,000. We won’t accept it, we are firm and strong!

‘Under the Tories, six commissioners were installed by Michael Gove to run Birmingham city council, and when Labour came in and took over, they didn’t get rid of the commissioners.

‘When Angela Rayner, deputy prime minister visited Birmingham she didn’t come to the picket line but said that we should accept what she called a “generous offer”.

‘Bin workers have been accused of “holding the city to ransom” but we are just fighting for our rights and we won’t give in.

‘This fight has been compared to strikes of the past but I like to think that this is a strike to save our future.

‘We are working class people who know right from wrong.

‘Finally, to all our families, I would like to thank you for your unconditional support.’

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham told the rally: ‘The most vulnerable people in our society are being hit by this Labour government.

‘Look at the workers from Birmingham, taking on their council but also taking on the UK government.

‘These commissioners, installed by Gove and retained by Labour, are just engaged in fire and rehire by another name.

‘People say to me, Sharon, why are you attacking a Labour council?

‘I say it is because they are attacking workers.

‘Half the local authorities are heading for bankruptcy.

‘Birmingham city council has to pay £250 million a year just servicing its debt. It’s the Treasury that owns local authority debt.

‘Unite is proud to stand with you in this fight’ Graham concluded.

