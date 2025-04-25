52 Palestinians killed!

ON THURSDAY alone, at least 52 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza.

Eighteen were massacred in Jabalia when a residential home sheltering displaced families was bombed.

Gaza City and the north saw the highest tolls. In Khan Younis, five members of the Abu Ta’miya family, including a pregnant mother and her three children aged 4 to 8, were killed in a strike on displacement tents.

That same day, Dr Ahmed Al-Najjar arrived at a hospital to receive casualties, only to discover his parents among the dead after an airstrike levelled their home. One of the victims was a decapitated young girl.

As of the latest update, the death toll has reached 51,355, with 117,248 injured. Nearly 168,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed or wounded since 7 October 2023, while more than 14,000 remain missing. Over 1.5 million people are now displaced.

Israel’s blockade, in place for 18 months and tightened on 2 March, has led to famine across the Strip, with humanitarian aid prevented from entering.

Medical infrastructure has been systematically dismantled. The Ministry of Health reports that 37 hospitals have been destroyed, including Al-Durra Children’s Hospital in Gaza City, bombed last week.

Al-Durra’s intensive care unit and solar power supply were obliterated, rendering the facility non-functional. Eighteen hospitals are now completely out of service; the remaining 20 are only partially operational, having lost more than half their bed capacity. At least 1,400 healthcare workers have been killed, and 360 detained, including paediatrician Dr Hossam Abu Safiya.

Over 50,000 pregnant and breastfeeding women have been cut off from essential care.

More than 60,000 children are suffering from malnutrition.

Some 22,000 patients need treatment abroad, 13,000 of them urgently.

The latest massacre of the Abu Al-Rous family west of Khan Younis, the destruction of homes in Rafah, the targeting of a clinic in Al-Tuffah, and direct hits on civilian shelters show a consistent pattern of war crimes.

Israeli forces have repeatedly targeted medical and humanitarian infrastructure, including ambulances, civil defence crews, and food supply convoys.

Hamas condemned the targeting of Al-Durra Hospital as part of a broader campaign of forced displacement and healthcare sabotage, calling on the international community, UN bodies, the World Health Organisation, and the International Committee of the Red Cross to intervene.

The Movement warned that these attacks are not isolated incidents but part of an explicit plan to dismantle Gaza’s capacity to survive.

It said Israel’s actions constitute grave violations of international law and that failing to act makes global institutions complicit.

Dr Munir al-Bursh, Director-General of Gaza’s Health Ministry, confirmed the crisis has reached catastrophic levels.

‘The number of child casualties has reached 17,954, while 12,365 women have been killed. The siege has cut off medical supplies for over two months,’ he said.

‘This is deliberate. Women and children are being bombed inside displacement tents. The silence from the international community is disturbing.’

Since 18 March 2025, when Israel resumed full-scale bombardment after violating a brief ceasefire, nearly 2,000 more Palestinians have been killed.

Airstrikes have also targeted police stations and market places. Among the dead are civil defence and medical personnel, many killed while responding to attacks.

With full US military and political support, Israel’s campaign has become an open exercise in ethnic cleansing and annihilation.

Entire families are being wiped out, critical infrastructure levelled, and famine weaponised. The international system remains paralysed as Gaza is systematically destroyed.