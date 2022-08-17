50,000 RMT members take strike action!

OVER 50,000 RMT members across Network Rail, London Overground, London Underground and other 14 train operating companies will walk out on strike this week, following no breakthrough in any talks.

Strike action will take place on the rail network today and Saturday and on the Tube and London Overground tomorrow, Friday.

RMT members on London Overground voted overwhelmingly for strike action after rejecting a below inflation pay offer and negotiations with employers at Network Rail, train operating companies and the tube have failed to produce satisfactory settlements due to ongoing government interference.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch reported that across the transport network members are now more determined than ever to protect their pensions, secure a decent pay rise, job security and good working conditions.

Lynch said: ‘Network Rail have not made any improvement on their previous pay offer and the train operating companies have not offered us anything new.

‘Tube bosses are having secret negotiations with the government about cutting costs by slashing jobs and undermining working conditions and pensions.

‘Network Rail is also threatening to impose compulsory redundancies and unsafe 50 per cent cuts to maintenance work if we did not withdraw strike action.

‘The train operating companies have put driver only operations on the table along with ransacking our members’ terms and conditions.

‘RMT will continue to negotiate in good faith but we cannot tolerate being bullied or hoodwinked into accepting a raw deal for our members.

‘The government need to stop their interference in these disputes so the employers can come to a negotiated settlement with us.’