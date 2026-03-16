5,000-strong London Al-Quds Day rally!

A POWERFUL Al-Quds Day 5,000-strong rally took place on the Albert Embankment on the south side of the River Thames yesterday afternoon from 1pm-3pm.

The ‘static’ demonstration was held after the traditional Al-Quds Day march was banned by the Metropolitan Police after having been called on to do so by right-wing Labour Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, last week.

There were reports of heavy-handed policing, with police having been brought in from other parts of the country.

When they arrested anyone they had 15 around them, one woman was arrested for holding a Palestine Action poster.

The area was cordoned off with huge blocks of concrete across the road at both ends and police threatened people with arrest under the Public Order Act.

Police also told attendees to hide their Palestinian, Iranian and Lebanese flags and banners until the allotted moment, in the name of Section 14 of the 1986 Public Order Act.

Demonstrators kept up chants of ‘Hands off Iran, Free Palestine. From the River to Sea Palestine will be Free.’

The Workers Revolutionary Party and Young Socialists banner said: ‘End Israel’s Occupation, Recognise Palestinian State Now! Call a General Strike to Stop Arms to Israel and Bring Down Starmer Government!’

It took some time for the loud speaker system and stage to be put in place, leaving just a little over one hour for the rally to proceed, while Lambeth Bridge was also closed.

There were 18 speakers from many different organisations, with the chairman Nazeem Ali from the Islamic Human Rights Campaign keeping things moving at a rapid pace as on the dot of 3pm it had to end.

Professor Abbas Adalac, from the Campaign Against Sanctions and Military Interventions, told the rally: ‘The leaders of the 1979 Iranian Revolution warned that Zionism was a cancerous tumour that had to be stopped and eliminated.

‘Now we see them responsible for a genocide in Gaza and attacking people in Palestine, Lebanon, Syria under the cover of negotiations. The resolve and determination of the Palestinians has meant they have not been defeated in 100 years.

‘Now the ball is in the court of the Iranians as the USA and Israel attack them for the second time in nine months. Long live Iran, long live Palestine!’

Rapper Bobby Vylan told the rally: ‘We’ve made it despite attempts by London Met and the Home Office to stop it. Since October 2023 more British people are supporting the Palestinian struggle for self-determination and freedom.

‘They try to say our marches are hate marches, yet they allow war crimes to be committed and protect the interests of Israel and their lobbyists who influence politicians.

‘We support people who are fighting against the heinous manufacture of weapons for Israel, including students and pensioners. The Zionist pressure is palpable and we see it in the policing here today. They are aching to put their hands on us. They call them hate marches, but we operate from love for Palestinians and all oppressed people.’

Orthopaedic surgeon Swee Ang said: ‘I’ve served the Palestinians for 43 years, fighting against occupation and ethnic cleansing. They show the enormous resistance the courage of people who refuse to submit.’

On the demonstration, Farida said: ‘I’m here to stop the illegal war and show that I support the Islamic Republic of Iran, the legitimate government of Iran.’

Mohammed said: ‘Ayatollah Khamenei was the one man that has stood in the face of tyranny across the world. When every single country was silent who stood up for Palestine? It was Iran, it was Ayatollah Khamenei.’

• see photo gallery and feature in tomorrow’s News Line a