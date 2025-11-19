400 Exxonmobil workers sacked and locked out!

MORE than 400 workers were sacked and locked out of the Exxonmobil petrochemical site in Fife, Scotland yesterday, as the company announced a plan to close the Fife Ethylene Plant (FEP) in Mossmorran in February.

The Unite union said: ‘Exxonmobil has confirmed today that it intends to close its ethylene plant on the Mossmorran oil and gas complex in Fife on 16 February 2026, putting hundreds of jobs at risk.

‘This is despite the fact Exxonmobil recorded profits of £25 billion last year – its third best year on record. The company has claimed that it has been seeking a buyer for the site but any evidence for this is not obvious.

‘Unite is calling on the company to withdraw the immediate threat of closure and to explore all options to safeguard jobs.’

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: ‘It is utterly disgraceful that a highly profitable company such as Exxonmobil has forced through this decision, which will have a huge impact on the local community.

‘Exxonmobil must withdraw the closure threat and enter into meaningful negotiations with all key players to ensure the future of the plant and jobs.’

Around 400 jobs are connected to the plant, which produces ethylene, a material critical to many everyday products, including manufacturing plastics, medical equipment and car parts.

As well as those in manufacturing, workers affected include those with roles in construction, repair and maintenance.

Unite regional officer Bob MacGregor said: ‘Today’s news is devastating for the workers at the plant and the local community as well as the industry as a whole.

‘Exxonmobil is one of the richest companies in the world. It cannot be allowed to walk away and leave an industrial wasteland in Fife.’

Robert Deavy, senior GMB Scotland Organiser, said: ‘This is more grim news for workers, their families and communities but exactly how much more bad news is needed before ministers protect jobs and our country’s energy security? How many dominoes have to fall?

‘Our members do not need more politicians wringing their hands or making more speeches promising just transitions. There is nothing just about what is going on and there is no transition.

‘We need politicians willing to finally stand up and demand an industrial strategy that protects the UK’s crucial oil and gas while actually delivering a planned and measured transition instead of the economic carnage unfolding day by day.’

Describing the closure as ‘devastating,’ Melanie Ward, Labour MP for Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy, said: ‘I’m furious that contract workers appear to have been locked out of the site this morning.

‘News reaching me suggests that Exxon staff, many of whom have decades of service, have been told they will lose their jobs but have no idea of the redundancy package they will receive.’

A Labour government spokesman claimed: ‘The UK government explored every reasonable avenue to support the site, but Exxon has had significant global challenges, and this move comes on the heels of closing another chemical plant in France.’

Scottish Green MSP Mark Ruskell said: ‘ExxonMobil has reported eye-watering profits and now it is cutting and running and abandoning workers.

‘This is exactly what happens when you leave Scotland’s green industrial future in the hands of multi-millionaire owners of fossil fuel companies rather than bringing workers and trade unions to the table.’

Stephen Flynn, SNP MP, said: ‘On this government’s watch, Grangemouth has shut. Oil and gas jobs are being pushed off a cliff… The company blames the UK government’s policy environment. The government stepped in to save jobs at the steelworks in Scunthorpe, are they going to intervene to save jobs in Scotland?’